Professional truck drivers serve up safe driving tips for Thanksgiving travel

The Virginia Trucking Association joins the American Trucking Associations and ATA’s Share the Road highway safety program in urging Thanksgiving holiday travelers to focus on safe driving habits.

AAA projects that nearly 1.3 million Virginians and more than 51 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving weekend, making this year the highest travel volume in over a dozen years. High traffic volume can contribute to congestion and a reduction in speeds.

“Thanksgiving weekend is a great time to get together with family and friends to celebrate,” said Dale Bennett, President & CEO of the Virginia Trucking Association. “Following these simple tips and planning your trip ahead of time makes a big difference in creating a safe environment for everyone on our highways.”

“The high volume of travelers for Thanksgiving amplifies the importance of taking safe driving measures to ensure everyone can make it to the dinner table,” said Share the Road professional truck driver Tim Taylor, of FedEx Freight. “As a family man and a professional truck driver, I am one of the last drivers on the road, delivering all the trimmings necessary for Thanksgiving. I hope my fellow motorists will consider safety as they travel to their Thanksgiving destinations.”

Share the Road’s Instructional Video spreads truck safety messages to the millions of motorists who will be driving alongside large trucks this week. The video, featuring professional truck drivers, gives an eight-minute recap of critical safe-driving habits and has already been viewed by hundreds of thousands of motorists, including truck drivers and the general motoring public.

Safety on the highways is the ultimate goal of America’s Road Team Captains, which is why the group reminds drivers to focus while driving and to stay alert to the high number of travelers on the roads. The trucking industry invests more than $9.5 billion on safety each year and believes that the most important item on a traveler’s agenda this holiday is practicing safety to ensure that all drivers and passengers can arrive safely to their destinations.

Thanksgiving offers several other driving challenges beyond traffic congestion. Winter driving presents unique problems for motorists, including high wind and blowing snow, which contribute to reduced visibility in many regions throughout North America. Similarly, freezing temperatures can have a profound impact on vehicles and the roadways. A thorough pre-trip inspection and understanding of driving conditions can play a significant role in driving success this holiday season.

Share the Road professional drivers recommend these safety tips to drivers and would like to remind motorists about some key elements of safe driving, including how to operate small passenger vehicles near large tractor-trailers: