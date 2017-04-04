Professional help in dealing with hearing loss

One in five Americans report some degree of hearing loss. The ratio ratchets up to one in three for people 65 and over.

The impacts are not at all just cosmetic. Sixty percent of those with hearing loss are either in the workforce or in educational settings, including children and teens – almost 15 percent of school-age children have some degree of hearing loss.

While people in the workplace with the mildest hearing losses show little or no drop in income compared to their normal hearing peers, as the hearing loss increases, so does the reduction in compensation.

No matter your age, work or education status, your situation can improve with the use of hearing aids.

Don’t be overwhelmed by the plethora of choices in the hearing aids arena. Yes, choosing the right hearing aid can be difficult, and there is an enormous amount of information regarding hearing aids and the choices can be daunting.

Choosing a hearing care professional who can guide you through the process is the first critical decision in purchasing hearing aids.

