Product Review: Instrumenthol, the Ultimate Tobacco e-juice sample box

Whether you’re a seasoned vaper or are just starting out, the Instrumenthol- The Ultimate Tobacco e-juice sample box is the essential vaping kit you need to purchase now. Perfect for honing your hobby or getting to grips with the world of vaping, this taster set will also make the perfect gift for vaping enthusiasts. So, what can you expect to find inside?

Well, first of all, let’s talk about the packaging. Never one to scrimp on presentation, Black Note have ensured that this product is no exception. Featuring a black and wooden design with a map of the world on the front, this superior encasing gives the whole set a really classy, almost masculine feel, so may be more appropriate as a gift for a man. What’s great about this is that it means you can use it again. Every passionate, organized vapour likes to have somewhere special to keep their equipment and e-juice so even when the contents of this product has ran out, you can hold onto the box and use it as storage for all of your bits and bobs, making it a great investment piece for the thrifty shopper. The box is sturdy and hardwearing, supporting Black Note’s mission to create products that are supreme and offer an authentic alternative to smoking.

Inside the box you will find 5 10ml bottles of vaping liquid, again making it an ideal purchase for someone who has just started vaping as you will have the opportunity to sample different flavours. A set like this is good for a more experienced vaper as well, as often you can get bored of using the same liquid day in day out. With the Instrumenthol sample box, you can mix things up. Why not use a different flavour for each day of the week? You could reserve your favourite one for special occasions, or give the ones your less keen on away to fellow vapers. Either way, the symphony of flavours that this box provides you with gives great variety and ensures you never get bored of your tobacco e-liquid.

Now, it’s time to discuss the most important part of this product – the vaping liquid. With a range of distinctively different flavours, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

Solo

When you haven’t been vaping for long, this vaping liquid is a great one to kick off your journey and get you into the swing of things. This refreshing menthol e-juice blend contains natural menthol crystals extracted from matured dried mint leaves. All of Black Note’s products contain natural tobacco extract, so expect to experience an authentically minty taste that packs a punch without being overwhelming. When you want to mix flavours throughout the day, this is a great one to keep coming back to as it harmonises really well with the other blends and refreshes the palette.

Prelude

If you’re after a vape that you can use throughout the day, Prelude is a great option. It’s the sweetest of Black Note’s tobacco e-juices but is still relatively mild and doesn’t overpower the mouth too much. Expect to be delighted by the bright start of this vaping liquid, which slowly develops into a subtle flavour of Golden Virginia tobacco.

Legato

For a true taste of the American tobacco legacy, turn to the Legato liquid. With its earthy and smooth aromas, this has a slightly deeper, headier flavour in comparison to the Prelude liquid, so is a great choice for an evening vape when you are settling down with a nightcap. The hints of nut in this vape are also really pleasant and give a well-rounded flavour.

Sonata

The sonata liquid is the perfect middle ground between Prelude and Legato, combining slight sweetness with a hint of nut. It’s produced from dark Virginia tobacco that is fire-cured and steamed, giving it a distinctive flavour. A real stand-out product in the Instrumenthol sample box.

Forte

This is the strongest and most full-bodied liquid in the collection, so it’s a good idea to work your way up to this juice if you’ve only just started vaping. It’s made from burley tobacco, which is dried in the shade and then air-cured for a smooth finish.

Overall, the Instrumenthol sample box is an excellent product that combines a variety of e-liquids that span across a spectrum of flavours and usages. The product is refined, elegant in its appearance and gives a nod to the roots of true tobacco farming.