Primary day voter info

Published Saturday, Jun. 10, 2017, 7:48 am

The Democratic and Republican parties are both holding primary elections on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Both parties will be selecting their nominees for governor and lieutenant governor, as well as many nominees for the House of Delegates and local offices.

lawA full list of primary elections being held on Tuesday is available at vote.virginia.gov .

Registered Virginia voters may cast their ballot between 6:00AM and 7:00PM on Election Day. Voters who are in line by 7:00PM will be permitted to vote. While Virginia voters do not register by political party, voters will be asked in which party primary they wish to participate in order to be given the correct ballot. Voters in Virginia are free to choose in which primary to participate, but are not permitted to participate in both.

Voters may find their polling place location, which candidates will be appearing on their ballot, and other information at vote.virginia.gov. Voters may also call (800) 552-9745and select option (1) for additional information. “The Department of Elections offers these resources so that Virginia voters have the information they need to ensure a positive voting experience,” said Edgardo Cortés, Commissioner of Elections.

All voters are required to show an acceptable form of photo identification. Acceptable forms of photo ID include:

  • any photo ID issued by the Commonwealth of Virginia such as a valid driver’s license or any   photo ID issued by one of Virginia’s local governments;
  • any photo ID issued by the United States government such as a valid passport;
  • tribal enrollment or other tribal ID issued by one of 11 tribes recognized by the Commonwealth of Virginia;
  • an employer-issued photo ID; and
  • a student photo ID issued by a school, college, or university located in Virginia

Voters who do not have an acceptable photo ID are eligible for a free Virginia Voter Photo ID Card. Voters may apply for an ID card anytime throughout the year, including on Election Day. Free voter photo ID cards are available at all local voter registration offices. You may locate your local registrar’s contact information at vote.virginia.gov.

Election officers are required to issue a provisional ballot to voters who do not have a valid photo ID. Voters who cast a provisional ballot will have until noon on Friday, June 16th to submit an acceptable photo ID to their local voter registration office or to apply for a free Virginia Voter Photo ID card.

Virginia voters can get more information about this election by visiting the Department of Elections’ website at vote.virginia.gov or by calling the Department’s toll free number at (800) 552-9745.

