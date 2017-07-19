Pride Fund to End Gun Violence endorses Justin Fairfax for LG

The Pride Fund to End Gun Violence (Pride Fund) has endorsed Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor of Virginia.

Formed in response to the 2016 shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, Fla., the group operates at the intersection of fighting for gun control and LGBTQ rights. Pride Fund is a Political Action Committee (PAC), organized for the purpose of raising and spending money to elect pro-LGBTQ candidates at the national and state level who support sensible gun reforms.

“Justin Fairfax is the only candidate for Lieutenant Governor that will ensure both the safety and equality of all Virginians,” said Jason Lindsay, executive director of Pride Fund to End Gun Violence. “Justin has earned our endorsement because he supports universal background checks, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and keeping guns out of the hands of dangerous criminals.”

Upon hearing news of the endorsement, Justin Fairfax made this statement:

“I am humbled and honored to have earned the endorsement of the Pride Fund to End Gun Violence in our race for lieutenant governor of Virginia. The shooting at the Pulse night club was such a dark point in our history, and unfortunately, is an all too common occurrence in our communities. Incidents such as this show the devastation that irresponsible gun policies can cause. I am proud to stand with the Pride Fund as champions for LGBTQ safety and equality as we work towards sensible gun policy reforms in Virginia and across the country.”