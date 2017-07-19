 jump to example.com

Pride Fund to End Gun Violence endorses Justin Fairfax for LG

Published Wednesday, Jul. 19, 2017, 11:28 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Pride Fund to End Gun Violence (Pride Fund) has endorsed Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor of Virginia.

justin fairfaxFormed in response to the 2016 shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, Fla., the group operates at the intersection of fighting for gun control and LGBTQ rights. Pride Fund is a Political Action Committee (PAC), organized for the purpose of raising and spending money to elect pro-LGBTQ candidates at the national and state level who support sensible gun reforms.

“Justin Fairfax is the only candidate for Lieutenant Governor that will ensure both the safety and equality of all Virginians,” said Jason Lindsay, executive director of Pride Fund to End Gun Violence. “Justin has earned our endorsement because he supports universal background checks, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and keeping guns out of the hands of dangerous criminals.”

Upon hearing news of the endorsement, Justin Fairfax made this statement:

“I am humbled and honored to have earned the endorsement of the Pride Fund to End Gun Violence in our race for lieutenant governor of Virginia. The shooting at the Pulse night club was such a dark point in our history, and unfortunately, is an all too common occurrence in our communities. Incidents such as this show the devastation that irresponsible gun policies can cause. I am proud to stand with the Pride Fund as champions for LGBTQ safety and equality as we work towards sensible gun policy reforms in Virginia and across the country.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
New regional emergency management coordinator hired
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Should UVA just give up on football?
Northam campaign announces joint appearance, debate schedule
McAuliffe invites Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to visit Remote Area Medical Clinic in Wise
Squirrels squander another late lead in Erie
UVA QB Kurt Benkert named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List
McAuliffe announces second phase of Virginia Business Ready Sites Program award recipients
Sophomore surge: Second-year ACC football coaches look for gains
Change at the top: ACC Coastal teams on the QB carousel
One more go at it: Quin Blanding returns to UVA with focus on growth
Clemson leads 2017 All-ACC preseason voting
VMI linebacker Allan Cratsenberg leads trio of preseason All-SoCon honorees
Waynesboro Police investigating shots at unoccupied vehicle
McAuliffe opens new state veterans office in Manassas
Could aggressive blood pressure treatments lead to kidney damage?
Virginia Tech expert to study August eclipse for impacts on radar, ham radio, GPS
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 