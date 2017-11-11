Press Conference: VMI football Scott Wachenheim on loss to #8 Wofford

VMI football coach Scott Wachenheim talks with reporters after the Keydets’ 45-14 loss to #8 Wofford.

“First of all, I want to congratulate Coach Ayers and the Wofford Terriers. I think Coach Ayers is the best coach in all of FCS football. What he has done with Wofford in building a program with class and sustaining a top-notch program is something I try to emulate. We study Wofford all the time. They have a tremendous offense, a tremendous defense and a tremendous kicking game. Their kids play with class and they’re deserving of their ranking.”

“VMI is going to turn it around. We are going to have a winning season and it’s going to be because of the way these young men practice and fight in the face of adversity.”

“It’s easy to see why we lost today. We turned the ball over and they did not. Wofford won the field position battle.”

“We are a very young football team. This season we knew we were going to have some good moments but also moments where we would be inconsistent. We never got to a point where we could execute consistently offensively to win football games. Defensively we got better every week. Today was a tough day because we put our defense in short field situations. Our special teams were up and down during the year and we have areas we need to improve.”

“I was very impressed with Reece Udinski today. He had a bit of a rough start but he got better and we had more confidence in him as the game went on. Kris Thornton had an awesome game. I’m really impressed with the way those two freshmen played.”