Press Conference: VMI football coach Scott Wachenheim

VMI football coach Scott Wachenheim talks with reporters after the Keydets’ 26-7 loss to #20 Samford on Saturday.

“Samford is an excellently coached football team. Devlin Hodges is one of the top quarterbacks in FCS football. I think his play today would change anybody’s mind. They have a very talented group of wide receivers. They have a lot of seniors and juniors on their roster and huge defensive linemen that do a tremendous job.”

“I thought our kids fought extremely hard out there today. I’m very proud of the offense and how they drove down the field for an early 7-0 lead. I’m very proud of how our defense played in the red zone – they were outstanding down there. Our defense also played well on third down and limited Samford to 2-13 on third down conversions. In the first half we did a nice job with the possession battle and staying on the field because the best way to defend Devlin Hodges is to keep him off the field.”

“I thought our team played with energy today and we practiced with energy and enthusiasm all week. We went out there, fought, and believed we could win the game and never doubted and never backed down from a very good opponent. Duncan Hodges competed and played a good game. He gave us a chance to win the game, stayed alive in the pocket, kept his eyes downfield and made a lot of critical throws for us. We got better today. We’re looking forward to moving further into conference play with Furman next week.”