Press Conference: VMI coach Scott Wachenheim
VMI coach Scott Wachenheim talks with reporters after the Keydets’ 26-7 loss to #19 Western Carolina.
“Western Carolina is very deserving of its No. 19 ranking. They have an outstanding football team and an excellent football coach in Mark Speir. Tyrie Adams is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in FCS football. Defensively, they have made a huge improvement under their new coordinator John Wiley and they play seven seniors and four juniors. They play hard and make it difficult for an offense to play consistently.”
“I’m proud of the way our defense played. They played hard, they got after it, and kept us in the ballgame and gave us a chance to win the game. We made 10 stops on 18 third down plays so I’m proud of the way our defense played. In the red zone we played tough and limited them to field goal opportunities.”
“In the first half our offense played extremely well. We snapped the ball 38 times and were making first downs. We were winning the time of possession battle and running and throwing the ball pretty well. In the second half we were not executing quite as well and we left our defense out on the field way too much.”
“On special teams, Bill Hogan did a nice job with two punts inside the 20 and we did a nice job in punt coverage.”
“I’m proud of the team. They continue to practice hard and they continue to play hard. It’s an honor to be their head football coach. We’re looking forward to another great week of practice and preparing for The Citadel for the Battle of the Silver Shako.”
