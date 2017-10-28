Press Conference: UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall on loss at Pitt

UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall talks with reporters after the ‘Hoos lost 31-14 at Pitt.

Opening statement:

“After just thinking about the game for a few minutes and not seeing it – missed opportunities are the best way to describe it. I thought we had a chance to come in here and take a step forward as a program after a difficult setback. Our practices were effective and efficient. And the mindset was good. It did not translate into making plays today. We got our opportunities. That in of itself – especially when the teams are relatively, evenly matched in the ACC – when you have opportunities, you need to capitalize. Those plays that you make when opportunities come are what make a different outcome. The punt return was a play that hurt us. And then we had a number of chances in the red zone today that we didn’t capitalize or get points out of. Ultimately, with not being able to take over defensively when they started to run and play action a little bit – not making enough plays and taking over the game to get the ball back to our offense hurt us. I’d say the collective of all of those things together is what played out today.”

On the impact of missing Juan Thornhill:

“It affects us quite a bit. Juan [Thornhill] is a very good football player, and he is experienced. We use him a lot of different ways. He’s in the special teams pool also. So that does have an effect. Joey Blount and De’Vante Cross stepped up. On the down-field throws, I think we defended pretty well other than De’Vante’s first one. They caught an early fade on the first drive that ended up leading to points. In relation to the game, I don’t think that was the difference. We did our best to adjust around him with the next man up. Ultimately, it wasn’t quite enough.”

On the team’s confidence and resilience after two consecutive losses:

“I don’t think confidence is where [the problem] was, but I think its hope. I think there is a difference, and my job is to tie confidence into the execution – the things that we can control. Rather than saying, ‘Our opponent did this’, there are so many other things right now that we are capable of doing at a much higher level that will lead back to confidence. And confidence comes when you earn it and when you win. That is just matter-of-factly. That part has taken a shot, but I don’t sense that resilience has taken a shot.”

On the inability to take back momentum after scoring before the end of the first half:

“There are so many opportunities right now – the small ebbs and flows of the game, that are critical plays here or there – are then adding up to create a cumulative effect. And as we continue to play more challenging teams, ACC teams, road games, etc., all of those things are showing that there are still holes as we develop our program. I would love to say, ‘developed’, but we all know that is not the case as we are developing. We address things the best we can in the following week against our next opponent. We will try to accelerate that as fast as possible and it fell short today.”