Presidential Library announces new winter hours, Pay What You Wish admission on Sundays
The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum will be open for interpretive tours of Woodrow Wilson’s birthplace, self-guided tours through the museum, and the President’s Shop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday-Saturday; 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays; and will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday during the months of January and February.
The Presidential Library will resume daily operations on March 1, 2018.
In addition, the Library & Museum has introduced a new admission fee called “Pay What You Wish” for its Sunday admission in the months of January and February. Visitors can pay whatever amount they desire to tour the Manse and Museum.
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia.
The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum is located at 20 N. Coalter Street in Staunton and includes Wilson’s birthplace, a museum, gardens, and a library and archive. The Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday, and 12 – 5 p.m. on Sundays. The WWPL’s archival collections are accessible through its e-Library or by appointment. For additional information, call 540-885-0897 or visit www.woodrowwilson.org.
Discussion