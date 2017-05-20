Presbyterian blasts Liberty on Senior Day, 12-1

The Presbyterian Blue Hose defeated the Liberty Flames, 12-1, on Senior Day, Saturday at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

The contest was the last regular season game for both teams, as the 2017 Big South Baseball Championship begins next Tuesday at Lexington County Baseball Stadium in Lexington, S.C.

Liberty finishes second in the Big South standings with a 16-8 mark and with a 32-21 overall record. Presbyterian completes the regular season in third place in the conference standings with a 15-9 record and a 29-27 overall mark. Liberty took the first two games of the three-game series on Thursday and Friday.

Before the contest, the Flames honored the 13 seniors on their roster as part of Senior Day festivities. Outfielders Jake Barbee and Will Shepherd, second baseman Andrew Kowalo, two-way player Eric Grabowski, catchers Josh Latta and Payton Scarbrough and first baseman Sammy Taormina, along with pitchers Zander Clouse, Caleb Evans, Cody Gamble, Evan Mitchell, Shane Quarterley and Michael Stafford were recognized.

Presbyterian built a 12-0 lead over the first eight innings. The Blue Hose struck for four runs in the second, highlighted by a two-run home run by Tyler Weyenberg, his fourth of the season.

The visitors added a run in the third and plated four more in the fifth for a 9-0. Right fielder Nick Guimbarda, who had three hits in the contest, had his second double of the contest to plate a run in the fifth.

Designated hitter Nick Wise hit his fifth home run of the season in the sixth to plate two more runs and give PC an 11-0 edge. Wise joined Guimbarda with three hits in the contest and scored four times.

After the Blue Hose scored an unearned run in the top of the eighth, Liberty broke through for its only run of the contest in the bottom of the eighth. Center fielder Jonathan Embry walked, stole second and moved to third on an errant throw by PC catcher Thatcher Coleman. Two batters later, Barbee lifted a fly ball deep to right field to plate Embry for the final score of 12-1.

Evans falls to 5-4 on the season for the Flames. The senior right-hander allowed five runs on four hits over 2 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked three.

Connor Jahn runs his record to 1-0. Jahn held Liberty without a hit through the first five innings of the contest. The right-hander pitched 5 2/3 innings. He allowed two hits, striking out four and walking four.

Presbyterian outhit Liberty, 13-4.

Up Next: Liberty awaits the release of the official seedings for the upcoming Big South Baseball Championship which begins on Tuesday. The pairings will be announced later tonight.