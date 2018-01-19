Preparing for a family vacation to Southeast Asia

Whether you are traveling to Cambodia, Vietnam or Thailand, it is crucial to be prepared in advance. There are many risks of traveling abroad, but if you are fully prepared the problems you experience throughout your trip will be minimal. Traveling is very rewarding for all age groups, as long as know what to expect. Early preparedness will ensure you have a great vacation and bring home wonderful memories to share with those who did not get to accompany you on your trip. Below, you will discover several tips to help get your prepared for you Thailand vacation.

Create A Traveler’s Checklist

One of the first steps to getting prepared for a trip to Thailand is creating a traveler’s checklist. This list should contain everything from required travel documents and vaccines to packing. If you fail to list the important tasks that need to be completed, before you exit the airport, things could go array. Once your checklist is complete, it will be time to move on to the next step, which entails research.

Get Informed

Every Southeast Asia country offers unique experiences for every traveler. However, before you are guaranteed entrance into the country, you must be able to meet the entry and exit requirements. Start your search inquiry by researching these requirements. Also, include Thailand laws, visas, medical care, customs and road safety in your search. Be sure to jot down the contact details of the nearest U.S. consulate or embassy, as well. Carry this information on your persons at all times, because an emergency could occur out of nowhere, requiring you to seek help from the embassy.

Create A Crisis Plan

As mentioned above, an emergency can occur without a moment’s notice. This is why it is crucial to be prepared for any crisis that you might encounter. Your plan should include phone numbers and addresses of local hospitals and police departments. If you encounter an emergency, while visiting Thailand you will need to have quick and easy access to help. To give you and your family peace of mind, it may be a good idea to take out overseas coverage from your local insurance provider. This insurance will cover health care expenses whenever you are traveling abroad.

Create An Emergency Kit

An emergency kit will come in handy, if you encounter an emergency crisis in Thailand. While these risks are slim to none, there is always the possibility of an emergency occurring. Include medication, food and other needed supplies in your emergency kit. It will also help to include a translation guide and an electrical current converter in your kit. However, you want to make sure the kit is compact enough to fit into one of your suitcases. If it is too large, it will not be portable.

Consider Affordability

Before doing anything, it is absolutely pertinent to figure out how much you’re going to need to fully enjoy your trip to your Asian destination. Some Asian countries are more expensive than others. The good news is that Thailand just happens to be one of the cheapest destinations of all. Renting a guesthouse is often your best bet and it will not break the bank. You’ll also want to enjoy the local cuisine, which is relatively inexpensive. Transportation is also very cheap with local bus fare costing as little as 8 THB for each trip. The daily activities can be a little more expensive, but still much cheaper in Thailand than elsewhere.

In general, most tourists will be fine spending as little as thirty bucks a day in this amazing country.

Hostels Are Best

When looking for lodging, your choices in Thailand will be plentiful. The country offers many lodging options, but you should most certainly consider a hostel. They’re a great economic choice and they’re a good social choice as well. During your stay at the hostel, you’ll be able to meet with many likeminded individuals. You can discuss your journey and share your opinions. Just remember to bring some earplugs. Some of the hostels in the touristy areas tend to be a little loud during the day and night. Nevertheless, you’ll save a lot of money.

Alternatively, you may want to enroll in one of the Thailand tour packages. By doing so, the company will most likely find a hotel for you.

Be Prepared To Motorbike

If you want to see as much as Thailand as possible, you should consider renting a motorbike. By doing so, you’ll be able to travel through many amazing areas very rapidly. This is definitely the case, if you find yourself near the Chiang Rai or Chiang Mai areas. Just remember to avoid drinking and driving. Roads in Thailand are far different from that in Western Countries. Be sure to use a little more caution to avoid troubles.