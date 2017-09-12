PowerSchool to invest $1.8 million to expand education software company in Roanoke

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

PowerSchool, a leading education technology platform for K-12, will invest $1.8 million to expand in the City of Roanoke. The company will relocate to a 38,000-square-foot facility in downtown Roanoke.

Virginia successfully competed against California, Pennsylvania, and Texas for the project, which will retain 85 existing jobs and create 96 new jobs.

“Virginia is proud to support the expansion of PowerSchool, a cutting-edge technology company that helps to better educate and engage K-12 students across the U.S.,” said Governor McAuliffe, speaking at the event.“Creating and retaining 21st century jobs is a cornerstone of our efforts to diversify and build the new Virginia economy, and facilitating PowerSchool’s growth in Virginia is a victory for the Commonwealth and the City of Roanoke. Virginia’s technology workforce is second to none, and our education and training programs to support this critical sector will ensure a pipeline of talent as for companies like PowerSchool as they grow.”

PowerSchool is the leading education technology platform for K-12, serving more than 32 million students, 66 million parents, and 100 million users in over 70 countries around the world. The company provides the industry’s first Unified Classroom experience with best-in-class, secure, and compliant online solutions, including: registration and school choice, student information systems, learning management and classroom collaboration, assessment, analytics, and special education management. PowerSchool empowers teachers and drives student growth through innovative digital classroom capabilities and engages families through real-time communications across any device.

“PowerSchool’s decision to remain in the Commonwealth is a testament to one of our greatest assets — Virginia’s technology workforce,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “With nearly one in ten workers employed in the industry, Virginia has become a world-class center for emerging internet technology and software development. We thank PowerSchool for its invaluable programs that educate children around the globe, and stand ready to facilitate the company’s continued success in Roanoke and the Commonwealth any way we can.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with the City of Roanoke and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. Governor McAuliffe approved a $250,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City with the project. The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. The company is a 2016 graduate of VEDP’s award-winning Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) Program. VALET is an application-based, two-year international export acceleration program.

“Today we are fulfilling our commitment to stay in Roanoke, Virginia, create more opportunities, and support the community,” said PowerSchool Chief Executive Officer Hardeep Gulati. “The Roanoke team is passionate about driving PowerSchool’s mission to improve the K-12 education experience by developing and implementing innovative software solutions that help students achieve success. Expanding our workforce in Roanoke will allow PowerSchool to continue to provide best-in-class solutions to school districts around the world.”

“The City of Roanoke is pleased that PowerSchool has chosen to relocate and expand its operations here in the Star City,” said City of Roanoke Mayor Sherman P. Lea, Sr. “The addition of these high paying jobs will have a significant positive impact on our downtown. The expansion of this high tech educational software company is another step in Roanoke’s transition from Train City to Brain City.”

“The Economic Development Authority is excited that PowerSchool will be moving its Roanoke offices to 110 Franklin Road in the heart of our vibrant downtown,” said Roanoke Economic Development Authority Chair Damon Williams. “The EDA will be joining with the City and Commonwealth to provide the financial incentives needed to help PowerSchool create almost a hundred new jobs for the Roanoke economy.”

“These are exceptional new economy jobs,” said Beth Doughty, Executive Director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership. “The company’s confidence in our region is further proof that we are competitive for technology jobs, talent, and investment.”

“The expansion of PowerSchool in downtown Roanoke is important to our region and to the Commonwealth,”said Senator John Edwards. “I am delighted to be a part of encouraging this initiative to expand this program. Roanoke is rapidly attracting cutting edge technology companies, and I am pleased the Governor approved a grant from the Commonwealth Opportunity Fund to assist Roanoke with this expansion.”

“With a $1.8 million investment, PowerSchool has continued to show its commitment to the people of Roanoke, and its continual support to our Southwestern Virginia workforce,” said Delegate Sam Rasoul. “The retaining of 85 current employees will ensure our workforce is growing with time, and the creation of 96 new positions will help build and empower our community. We are thrilled to have such a company investing in the future of Roanoke.”