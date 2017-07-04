Potomac walks off with 7-5 win on Independence Day

Dan Gamache ended a July 4th celebration for the Potomac Nationals (38-44, 5-8) with a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning on Tuesday night. Potomac’s 7-5 victory snapped a four-game losing streak and earned a series opening victory over the Frederick Keys (35-47, 4-9) in front of a season-high 10,579 fans at Pfitzner Stadium.

Potomac held command of the matchup for nearly the entire ballgame, never trailed, and led after a three-run bottom of the second inning. The P-Nats held the lead until the top of the ninth, when C Armando Araiza tied the game with an RBI single off of RHP Dakota Bacus.

The P-Nats sent seven men to the plate in the second inning against LHP Brian Gonzalez (ND). Potomac loaded the bases with no outs before SS Edwin Lora grounded into a force out at the plate. 2B Bryan Mejia followed with a sacrifice fly, while CF Victor Robles plated two runs with a double.

A sacrifice fly from 3B David Masters in the third inning lifted Potomac’s lead to 4-0, the largest lead of the night for either side.

Frederick battled back against LHP Taylor Guilbeau (ND) and scored three runs between the fourth and fifth innings. In the top of the fourth, SS Ryan Mountcastle hit his team leading 15th home run, a solo shot. The next frame, Araiza tallied his fourth home run of the season, as his two-run blast cut the Potomac lead to just one run. Halfway through the matchup, Potomac led 4-3.

After the P-Nats added a run in the sixth inning on a solo home run from Masters, the Keys scored a single run in each of the final two frames. In the eighth inning, Bacus inherited a runner and gave up an RBI double to 3B Shane Hoelsher. In the top of the ninth, 1B Alex Murphy led off with a ground ball down the third base line that took a massive hop over Masters, which led to a double. After a failed bunt attempt from CF Glynn Davis, Araiza tied the game with an RBI single to left field.

Following the blown lead, Robles led off the bottom of the ninth with a pop up to second base. RHP Karl Triana (L, 2-1) then walked Masters, which brought Gamache to the plate. After a 3-0 fastball went for a called strike, the Potomac third baseman hit the 3-1 pitch over the right field wall for Potomac’s second walk-off win of the season. RHP Kyle Schepel (W, 2-3) recorded the final out of the top of the ninth inning and earned the win.

With a victory in the first game of the seven-game homestand, the P-Nats will look to make it two in a row, as RHP Luis Reyes (5-8, 4.63) is scheduled to start for the P-Nats Tuesday night. Reyes didn’t allow an earned run last time out, though picked up the loss in his six-inning outing vs. Buies Creek. For the Keys, RHP Ofelky Peralta (1-8, 6.67) will try to snap Frederick’s three game losing streak. Peralta has surrendered four earned runs in each of his last two starts, neither of which went longer than three innings.

First pitch is set for 7:05pm Wednesday night. The Potomac broadcast will get underway at 6:50pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

