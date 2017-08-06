Potomac salvages series finale with 4-3 extra innings win

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Thanks to two late two-out rallies, the Potomac Nationals (17-25, 50-61) salvaged the series finale with a 4-3 win in 10 innings over the Winston-Salem Dash (22-21, 46-67) on Sunday afternoon. Down by a run and to their final four outs, the P-Nats tied the game on a two-out double by DH Austin Davidsonin the eighth inning, and took the lead on a two-out RBI single by C Taylor Gushue in the 10th frame.

For the first time in the past seven games, Potomac scored the first run of the contest. After both sides went scoreless in the first inning, 3B David Masters hit a two-run home run off of RHP Dane Dunning (ND) two batters into the second frame. Those were the only runs Dunning allowed, as the former Washington Nationals farmhand pitched six innings.

On the mound for Potomac, RHP Austen Williams (ND) surrendered a single run in the third inning and another in the fifth frame, as he didn’t pick up the decision for the first time in six starts. LF Joel Booker led off the bottom of the third inning with a solo home run, while RF Eloy Jimenez tied the game with an RBI double in the fifth inning.

Out of the Potomac bullpen, RHP Jorge Pantoja surrendered the lead in the sixth frame. A one-out RBI single by CF Luis Basabe put the Dash on top 3-2, and two batters later, LHP Jordan Mills entered from the Potomac bullpen. Mills walked C Zack Collins, which loaded the bases, but the lefty got Jimenez to line out to third base.

Potomac tied the game in the eighth inning, with the first of two two-out rallies. RHP Mick VanVossen (BS, 1) got the first two outs in the top of the eighth inning for the Dash, but walked Gushue. After DH Austin Davidsonworked a full count, he tied the game with an RBI double off the wall in right field, but was left at third base.

Mills continued to pitch for Potomac into the ninth, and departed for RHP Gilberto Mendez (W, 3-2) with two men on and one out. Louis Silverio pinch hit for 1B Brandon Dulin and struck out, while DH Seby Zavala grounded out and ended the inning.

RHP Ian Hamilton (L, 2-3) entered to pitch for Winston-Salem in the top of the 10th inning and retired the first two men that he faced. 1B Ian Sagdal doubled, and Gushue followed with a go-ahead RBI single to right field. In the bottom of the 10th, Mendez retired the side in order, as he induced three fly ball outs to secure the victory.

After a win to avoid the sweep, the P-Nats will be off on Monday, and then return to Pfitzner Stadium for a three game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs) that will begin on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7:05pm. The Potomac broadcast will get underway at 6:45pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.