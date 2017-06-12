Potomac routs Astros for third straight win

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Thanks to a season high eight-run inning, the Potomac Nationals (30-34) picked up their third straight victory. Hosting the Buies Creek Astros (34-30) for the first time in franchise history, the P-Nats scored eight runs in the bottom of fourth inning in the 12-4 win. RHP Nolan Sanburn (W, 1-1) allowed three runs in the third inning, but did not allow another run in his six-inning start. Sanburn gave up four hits and struck out four in his second start.

The P-Nats got the scoring started early, as they plated a run against LHP Brett Adcock (ND) in the bottom of the first inning. DH Jack Sundberg walked with one out, 2B Austin Davidson put men on the corners with a single, and C Taylor Gushue made it 1-0 Potomac with an RBI single. Adcock allowed two runs, one earned, over just three innings.

Buies Creek got back into the game in the third inning, as the first four batters reached base. 1B Dexture McCall led off the inning with a game-tying home run. SS Rodrigo Ayarza walked, while CF Myles Straw singled. DH Ryne Birk gave the Astros the lead with an RBI single, while RF Stephen Wrenn made it 3-1 with a sacrifice fly.

The eight-run fourth inning proved to be the difference in the game, as Potomac sent 11 men to the plate. 3B David Masters led off the frame with a home run, while CF Victor Robles and Sundberg followed with consecutive singles. After LHP Howie Brey (L, 0-2) retired the next two hitters, 1B Ian Sagdal put Potomac ahead for good with a two-run, two-out, double. An error by 3B Randy Cesar made it 5-1 Potomac, while RF Rhett Wiseman put the game out of reach with a three-run home run, his seventh home run of the season. After Masters reached on the third error of the game by Cesar, Robles made it 6-1 with an RBI double, his second hit of the inning.

After a pair of scoreless innings, the Astros plated their final run on two walks, a hit, and a wild pitch in the seventh frame, all against RHP Tyler Skulina. Skulina’s wild pitch with Ayarza at the plate scored De Goti, which cut Potomac’s lead to six runs.

Potomac wrapped up the scoring in the eighth inning, as Sagdal hit his seventh home run of the season, a two-run blast off of RHP Andrew Walter. Sagdal finished with four RBIs in the victory.

With wins now in four of the last five games, the P-Nats will look to take a second consecutive series, as The Red, White, & Blue will host the Astros on Tuesday night. Recently named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week, RHP Luis Reyes (5-5, 4.06), is set to take the mound. Reyes struck out 10 over eight-shutout innings in his last start. For the Astros, RHP Yoanys Quiala (4-1, 2.68) is scheduled to make the start. Quiala has not allowed more than one earned run in any of his last four outings.

First pitch on Tuesday night is set for 7:05. The Potomac broadcast will get underway at 6:50pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.