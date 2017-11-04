Postgame: UVA players talk win over Georgia Tech

Interviews with UVA football players Kurt Benkert, Jordan Mack and Daniel Hamm after the Cavs’ 40-36 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Senior Quarterback Kurt Benkert



On final touchdown drive:

“It was beautiful. It was a lot of fun to be a part of. Just a lot of guys looking you in the eyes and knowing that you’re ready to go, and vice versa. Just truly believing that we could pull it off, because we’ve been on the opposite end of that way too many times since I’ve been here. Just to have that opportunity to come over the hump of six wins, I don’t think you could have put together a better storybook ending for that game.”

On what was said before that drive:

“Just look me in my eyes, know that I’m going to ride with you guys and you guys are going to ride with me. We’re going to make it happen. I think we have a good belief that its not over until there’s 00:00 on that clock.”

On getting sixth win and not having it over your heads:

“I think that’s going to help bring back a little more swagger back to this team. I think we know that we control our own destiny, and that we can really beat anybody on any given Saturday.”

Sophomore Inside Linebacker Jordan Mack



On making it happen for his older teammates:

“It means a lot. There are a lot of emotions going through that locker room, even for the guys who have been here. Coming from last year and all the work we put in this off season, you can’t describe it.”

On the safety:

“When I saw he fumbled it I tried to race and get a touchdown, but when he covered it I just tried to get him down in the end zone.”

On how they did in general:

“I think we did good. When we follow our assignments, our keys, you know one or two players got away from us, but I feel like we did a great job.”

Senior Tailback Daniel Hamm



On fair catch:

“I don’t know who they caught it off of, maybe Bernie, but we put our hands up in the air just to signal that it was a short kick and just to get on our blocks, and they called it a fair catch.”

On getting a sixth win:

“I’ve been here as long as anybody on this team. The struggles that we’ve been through… it’s so rewarding just to get to that sixth win, just to be able to reach a milestone that I’ve yet to reach in my career here. To have it come on a time that I’m going out of the program, it’s very rewarding.”

On if anything felt different before this game:

“I was telling people all week that I felt great about today. I didn’t know what it was, but just all week I had a great feeling. I feel like people are more relaxed. I talked to Kurt before the game, he’s like “I don’t feel the same pressure as I have the past two games. I’m just ready to go out there and leave it all on the field.” These past two weeks have not been Virginia Football.”

On whether it was time for Joe [Reed] to break through:

“Definitely. We talk all the time like, “Joe, today’s the day.” It seems like every time we get a little closer, a little closer, and then when I saw him take off running, I just knew. I just started chasing, I was just like this is about to be a touchdown.”