Postgame: UVA players talk loss to Miami

Published Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 11:20 pm

uva basketballUVA players London Perrantes, Isaiah Wilkins, Devon Hall and Mamadi Diakite talk with reporters after the Cavs’ loss to Miami.

 

Forward Isaiah Wilkins

On emotions after making two free throws to go into overtime: “I felt like we gave ourselves a little momentum and another shot at it, and we had our chances. We just couldn’t knock down our free throws and shots. We’ll get back to work. We’re definitely not down and out. We’ll get ready to play Saturday.”

On the 12-0 run and what happened later in the game: “I think right after that we went into a little bit of a slump. That’s just basketball. It is a game of runs, and we need to find a way to get stops.”

 

Guard London Perrantes

On fatigue at this point in the season: “I wish I knew what was getting me out of rhythm so I could fix it. I’m in a pretty deep slump right now and I need to figure it out and find a way to get over it.”

On the effect of Malcolm’s presence tonight“It was good to see him. I haven’t seen him since summer. I think it gave us a little bit of energy, but obviously, we needed a little bit more.”

On Malcolm’s advice on being the key player: “He just said it’s not easy. Nothing good is ever going to come easy. He told me you’re going to have your ups and your downs and you just have to find your way out of them, try to stay as level-headed as you can, and lead your team. I’m trying to do that as best as I can. I know the slump is messing with me mentally, but I’m trying to stay as up as I can for the team. Coach Bennett always says the sun is going to come up in the morning, so hopefully my shots come up in the morning too.”

 

Guard Devon Hall

On emotions going into overtime: “We were confident. It was a new start to the game. It’s just frustrating to take four in a row like that. Free throws are a part of the game. I know I missed two. And there were some in regulation that we missed, but it’s the stuff that leads up to that point too.”

On mindset after four games in nine days“To be completely honest, I’m ready to get back to another game. That’s four in a row. That’s frustrating. I think a lot of us are just ready to get back and compete again.”

 

Forward Mamadi Diakite

On recent extended playing time: “I’m learning a lot, I’m getting better. I am learning some things about teams that run up and down the court. It’s not easy. I’m learning to be consistent.”

On Coach Bennett’s message after the game: “We just played a good game, but we needed to make the free throws. Things happen. Things never go right for everyone. Things happen.”

