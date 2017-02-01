Postgame: UVA players London Perrantes, Devon Hall on win over Hokies

UVA players London Perrantes and Devon Hall talk with the media after the Cavs’ 71-48 win over Virginia Tech.
Devon Hall On importance of transitional defense: “I think being intentional about getting back. It’s something we’ve worked on all year and something coach appreciates, so being intentional about sending three guys back and two to the glass was really big for us.”
On rebounding success: “Just hunting down the ball when it comes off the glass. The big has to do a lot when it comes to boxing out and they sometimes aren’t able to get the ball on long rebounds. That’s when it comes on guards to get back and get those rebounds.”
London Perrantes On playing with Ty Jerome: “Obviously with the way he’s playing, he is going to get more playing time. I think the more we go on the more we are going to be able to play together. Just building that chemistry is huge. It also gives me the opportunity to get off the ball and come off screens to have my shot. But he’s been playing extremely well of late and hopefully he can keep it going. He’s a big x-factor for us right now.”
On his shot taking: “I felt like I just needed to be aggressive and I just wanted to get to the paint. Since last game Coach Bennett has been taking about working on the mid-range, so these last couple of days I’ve been working on the mid-range jump shot a little bit more. I wanted to be in attack mode and I got some open looks.”
