 jump to example.com

Postgame: UVA coach Tony Bennett, players after loss to Florida State

Published Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, 6:16 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva basketballUVA coach Tony Bennett and players Kyle Guy and London Perrantes talk with reporters after the Cavs’ 60-58 loss to Florida State.

 

Coach Tony Bennett

On the play of FSU’s Dwayne Bacon: I think [Bacon] is a special player. The shot he hit at the end of the game from my vantage point was pretty contested and tough, and he just rose up and that is elite scoring. I will have to watch the replay. I think a few times he rejected a ball screen and maybe we were not tight enough on him to make him try to make a play, but he is capable both ways. He has a mid-range game, he can get to the rim and then when his stroke is on like that, with his size, you can see why he has that kind of reputation.”

On the play of UVA: “We need everybody to be sound and tough, to take care of the ball, to get a quality shot. I thought there were stretches where I wanted London [Perrantes] to look for it. They guard you hard, they make every catch hard, they are on top of you, you have to take care of the ball, you are fighting on defense. So there is a toll, but we certainly need them all. [Kyle] hit a couple of nice shots. We had a couple of uncharacteristic things down the stretch, and we did it against Louisville, but it did not hurt us because we had a big lead. We did not have a big lead in this one; we were either down or it was a tight game, and we did some of the same things and it cost us. I have said it before, if we play well we are going to be in a lot of close games, so the ability to get shots, get stops, and execute all game is important. But those unforced errors I wish we could take away. Those are the ones that sting – the free-throw block out, then inbounding the ball and them taking it away.”

On the overall talent within the ACC this season: “The first thing I said to our team when we walked into the locker room was ‘Welcome to the ACC.’ I said, ‘If you are not right, and you are not executing all of the way through, you will not be successful.’ That is why in those games, if you can get them, you take them. Obviously, Louisville, we went in there and got a win. Florida State, they came in here, and that is a talented offensive group. You are just going to be have to be ready to play at home or away.”

 

Guard Kyle Guy

On the last two plays of the game: “I knew that the drift play that we ran was going to be open because we already ran it three times and it was open every time. I knew I just had to knock down the shot. When it went in, we were all hype but we knew we had to get back because it kind of caught me off guard, they just passed it in. I thought they would call timeout or something. Dwayne [Bacon] got it and he made a heck of a play.”

On preparing for the rest of the ACC season: “Every day in practice we do drills for staying in front of guys and Coach Bennett is always telling me I need to take elbows to the chest and get charge calls and stuff like that, which I got against Louisville and Mike Curtis is always preaching I need to eat more. Mentally I’m there. I’m just waiting on the physical aspect of it but I try not to let that hold me back, I try to give everything I have when I’m on the court.”

 

Guard London Perrantes

On the strength of the ACC this year and how the rest of the regular season is: “I think this is going to be the toughest ACC play that I’ve been a part of all four years. I feel like top to bottom it’s going to be tough. We have to come in every night ready to play, but we also can’t hang our heads with losses because everybody takes a loss. We just have to be able to get back and get better. The young guys just learn from our mistakes and learn from this game and keep moving forward.”

On his own offensive aggression: “I’m just taking what the defense gives me. They played me pretty hard defensively, trying to deny me the ball so I was trying to get other people involved since I felt like they were kind of keying on me. That’s where Kyle [Guy] gets open shots, Devon [Hall] gets open looks or Darius [Thompson] gets open looks. I’m not one to force anything just because I haven’t shot the ball in fifteen or so minutes if we’re playing well and other people are knocking down shots. I’m going to give it to them when they can shoot. I feel like we were good in the first half, the second half we needed some more playmaking. I kind of stepped up a little bit, and Isaiah hit a big shot late. He always tells me to be aggressive but I try to do the best I can.”

Discussion
 
Top Stories
a

Fishburne Military School selected for 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade

Fishburne Military School has officially been selected to march in the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C.

Dominion comments on FERC statement on Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Dominion commented on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline Draft Environmental Statement released today by the FERC.

Viewpoints: Augusta County sheriff Donald Smith

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith joins Viewpoints to talk about his first year in office and his priorities for 2017.

Wayne Theatre announces 2017 season highlights

"The Voice" finalist Chris Mann highlights the 2017 season at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro.

Augusta County Tourism announces Spring Grant Program awards

Augusta County Tourism announced $7,500 in grant funds will be awarded to three local tourism partners in Augusta County.

VCU Dogs on Call program featured in new Animal Planet documentary series

Local tails will wag on Jan. 1 when Animal Planet features the VCU Dogs on Call program as part of its new series, “Dogs: The Untold Story.”

Wayne Theatre Snow White and the Prince Workshop explores musical theater

The Wayne Theatre is launching a new education workshop for aspiring actors and backstage theatrical professionals starting in January.

 
Recent News

Recent Sports

Recent Politics

Recent Business

Viewpoints
 
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here.

Missed a show? Watch OnDemand and on our YouTube channel.

Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.

AFP Business

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
 

Advertise

Get information on readership and advertising online with us.


AFP Classes

Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.


Web Design

You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.


Graphic Design

Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.


Marketing/PR

Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.


Search Engine Optimization

The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.


Video/Audio

Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.


 