Postgame: UVA coach Tony Bennett on loss at Virginia Tech

Published Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, 10:27 pm

UVA basketball coach Tony Bennett talks with reporters after the Cavs’ 80-78 double-OT loss at Virginia Tech.

 

UVA Team Notes

  • UVA and Tech played its second double overtime contest in series history (Feb. 25, 1976, UVA 75-73 win in Charlottesville)
  • UVA played its first double overtime game since Jan. 3, 2015 (89-80 win at Miami)
  • Virginia (18-6, 8-4 ACC) is tied for third in the ACC with Duke and Louisville
  • The Cavaliers and Hokies split the season series for the second straight year
  • UVA has lost two straight games at Cassell Coliseum after recording a five-game winning streak from 2010-15
  • UVA is 6-4 in true road games in 2016-17
  • UVA is 23-11 in ACC road contests since 2013-14
  • The Cavaliers ended the first half on a 13-0 run and led 37-23 at intermission
  • The 14-point halftime lead was the largest surrendered by UVA in a loss this season (12 at Syracuse on Feb. 4)
  • UVA is 1-3 when out-rebounded (41-38) in ACC action
  • UVA missed a season-high 10 free throws (14-24)

 

Player Notes

  • London Perrantes scored a game-high 22 points, marking his fourth 20-point effort of 2016-17
  • Perrantes has two of his six career 20-point games against Tech, including a 22-point effort last season at Cassell Coliseum
  • Perrantes had a career-high 22 field goal attempts
  • Kyle Guy tallied 12 points off the bench, including 10 in the first half
  • Mamadi Diakite blocked three shots, marking an ACC high
  • Marial Shayok had 11 points for his 12th double-figure scoring game of 2016-17
