Portion of Route 919 in Augusta County closing Feb. 13-24

Part of Route 919 (Old Providence Road) in Augusta County near the Rockbridge County line is scheduled to close from Monday, February 13, to Friday, February 24, while the Virginia Department of Transportation replaces a culvert. This closure is between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) in Augusta County and Route 606 (Raphine Road) in Rockbridge County.

The closure will be in effect 24/7, but residents who live along the affected portion of Route 919 will be able to access properties on either side of the work zone. Through traffic will be directed onto one of the following detours:

Drivers approaching from the south will detour east on Route 606, north on Route 917 (Old B&O Road) and west on Route 620 back to Route 919.

Drivers approaching from the north will detour east on Route 620, south on Route 917 and west on Route 606 back to Route 919.

The culvert replacement is scheduled to be complete at 5 p.m. on February 24. All work is weather permitting.

