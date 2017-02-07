 jump to example.com

Portion of Route 919 in Augusta County closing Feb. 13-24

Published Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, 12:56 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

road work transportationPart of Route 919 (Old Providence Road) in Augusta County near the Rockbridge County line is scheduled to close from Monday, February 13, to Friday, February 24, while the Virginia Department of Transportation replaces a culvert. This closure is between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) in Augusta County and Route 606 (Raphine Road) in Rockbridge County.

The closure will be in effect 24/7, but residents who live along the affected portion of Route 919 will be able to access properties on either side of the work zone. Through traffic will be directed onto one of the following detours:

  • Drivers approaching from the south will detour east on Route 606, north on Route 917 (Old B&O Road) and west on Route 620 back to Route 919.
  • Drivers approaching from the north will detour east on Route 620, south on Route 917 and west on Route 606 back to Route 919.

The culvert replacement is scheduled to be complete at 5 p.m. on February 24. All work is weather permitting.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at511Virginia.org. For other assistance call the VDOT Customer Service Center, available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week. Citizens can dial 1-800-FOR- ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: #12 UVA bounces back

Chris Graham and Scott German break down #12 UVA's 71-55 win over #4 Louisville courtside at JPJ.

Inside the Numbers: #12 UVA gets to the line, go figure

Remember when UVA shot had three free throw attempts for the entire game in a loss at then-#1 Villanova?

Waynesboro Police: Electric bill scam is back

The Waynesboro Police Department is warning that the electric bill scam is back in the local area.

State Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Augusta County rest area

The suspect, a 33-year-old Rockingham County man, was flown to UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA hoops in a foul mood

Chris Graham breaks down #9 UVA's 66-62 loss at Syracuse and looks ahead to a titanic matchup with Louisville.

House Republicans release amended two-year budget

The Virginia House of Delegates Committee on Appropriations proposed an amended two-year state budget Sunday.

Nelson County landowners to rally for property rights

A community rally in support of Nelson County property owners who have been sued by Atlantic Coast Pipeline will be held on Monday.

Gas, oil glut keep gas prices trending lower

Gas prices in the Mid-Atlantic region followed the national average down this week.

Have Super Bowl Party driving plan in place ahead of time

Super Bowl parties are fast approaching with scores of people making plans as to where to watch and what they will eat and drink.

Beyond ridiculous: UVA hosed at the line again?

OK, yes, this free throw nonsense isn’t getting ridiculous at this stage; it’s well beyond ridiculous if you’re a UVA basketball fan.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 