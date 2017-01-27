 jump to example.com

Poquie dismissed from UVA men’s lacrosse program

Published Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 8:05 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva lacrosseSophomore midfielder Phil Menson Poquie (Philadelphia, PA) has been dismissed from the UVA men’s lacrosse program, head coach Lars Tiffany announced today.

“We have established clear standards for acceptable behavior within our program,” Tiffany said. “We will hold our student-athletes accountable to those standards at all times.”

Poquie played in six games as a freshman for the Cavaliers and scored two goals during the 2016 season.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Preview of #12 UVA at #1 Villanova

Chris Graham and Scott German break down #12 UVA at #1 Villanova on the Street Knowledge podcast.

Equality Virginia recognizes Virginians leading LGBT equality efforts

Equality Virginia will honor the 2017 class of OUTstanding Virginians on April 1.

House Republicans kill bill to rig Virginia Electoral College votes

A Republican whose bill would rig Virginia’s electoral college system today asked a House committee to kill his own bill.

Update: Second victim in Waynesboro drug overdoses dead

The second victim in a suspected Commerce Avenue drug overdose incident has died, according to Waynesboro Police.

Poll: A third of American voters already back Trump impeachment

More than a third of American voters already back the impeachment and removal of Donald Trump, according to a new poll.

Republicans advance bill to rig Electoral College

Virginia's congressional districts are already rigged. Now House Republicans are pushing through a bill to rig the Electoral College.

Poll: Virginia voters not thinking 2017 state elections just yet

Most of you seem to have no idea that there are state elections in Virginia in 2017, much less have an opinion on who should win.

Poll: Virginia looks unfavorably on President Trump

A new Roanoke College Poll has Virginians looking unfavorably on President Donald Trump.

GOP state budget will include 3% pay raise for state employees

The Republican state budget includes a 3% pay raise for state employees and funds to raise the starting salary of Virginia State Police.

Viewpoints on WVPT takes a look inside Vector Industries

Viewpoints takes a look at the operations at Vector Industries, a non-profit that provides employment to people with disabilities.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 