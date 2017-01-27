Poquie dismissed from UVA men’s lacrosse program

Sophomore midfielder Phil Menson Poquie (Philadelphia, PA) has been dismissed from the UVA men’s lacrosse program, head coach Lars Tiffany announced today.

“We have established clear standards for acceptable behavior within our program,” Tiffany said. “We will hold our student-athletes accountable to those standards at all times.”

Poquie played in six games as a freshman for the Cavaliers and scored two goals during the 2016 season.