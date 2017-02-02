Gillespie, Northam lead early polling in Virginia governor’s race

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

A new Christopher Newport University poll has Ed Gillespie and Ralph Northam as the early favorites in the 2017 Virginia governor’s race.

Gillespie, a former Republican National Committee chairman, leads the GOP field at 33 percent. State Sen. Frank Wagner is at 9 percent, with Prince William County Board of Supervisors chair Corey Stewart at 7 percent and Nelson County businessman Denver Riggleman at 1 percent.

Northam, the sitting lieutenant governor, leads the Democratic side at 26 percent, to 15 percent for Tom Perriello, a former Fifth District congressman.

It’s worth noting that 50 percent of Republican voters and 59 percent of Democratic voters are undecided, meaning there is plenty of wiggle room between now and the June party primaries.

“It seems early, but the June primaries will be here before you know it,” said Dr. Quentin Kidd, director of the Wason Center for Public Policy at CNU. “With most voters undecided in both parties, and last year’s political turbulence spilling over into this election, anything could happen.”