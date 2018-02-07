Poll: Do you plan to watch the Winter Olympics?

The Winter Olympics in South Korea may be 14 time zones removed from the Eastern Time Zone of the US — but 43% of Americans say they plan to watch NBC’s live streaming content during the Games, with only 48% saying they did not have such plans.

“That is a healthy number of people turning to devices other than television,” noted Rick Gentile, director of the Seton Hall Sports Poll, which is sponsored by the Sharkey Institute. “You might call this the breakthrough year for streaming coverage making a big impact.”

The poll was conducted January 29-31 with random calls to 706 adults on landlines and cellphones across the country, and has a margin of error of +/- 3.8%.

A big chunk of the country — 63% — say they will watch at least some coverage of the Games, which begin Friday, February 8. That is double those who said “no” (31%) to watching any coverage.

Asked if they would be more likely to buy a product advertising during the Olympics, 87% said it would make no difference, a number that advertising executives would surely debate. Five percent said they were “more likely” and 5% said “less likely” to buy the product.







