Poll: Gov. McAuliffe has strong support from Virginia voters
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
A new Quinnipiac University poll shows solid support for the job that Gov. Terry McAuliffe is doing.
Voters approve of McAuliffe by a 51 percent to 34 percent margin, with support for his job performance crossing most demographic subgroups.
Men approve 50-37 percent, and women approve 52-32 percent. Approval is 82-6 percent among Democrats and 48- 35 percent among independent voters. Republicans disapprove 69-17 percent.
White voters approve 46-41 percent and non-white voters approve 64-18 percent.
There is a hint that McAuliffe is underperforming in the approval numbers relative to the overall satisfaction that Virginians feel toward life in general.
A total of 67 percent of Virginia voters are “very satisfied” or “somewhat satisfied” with the way things are going in the state today, while 32 percent are “somewhat dissatisfied” or “very dissatisfied.”
“The fact that two-thirds of Virginia voters are satisfied with the way things are going in the state probably helps the Democratic side in the governor’s race. But that two-thirds satisfaction translates to only a 51 percent job approval for Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe – solid but not spectacular,” said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion