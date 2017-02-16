Poll: Gov. McAuliffe has strong support from Virginia voters

A new Quinnipiac University poll shows solid support for the job that Gov. Terry McAuliffe is doing.

Voters approve of McAuliffe by a 51 percent to 34 percent margin, with support for his job performance crossing most demographic subgroups.

Men approve 50-37 percent, and women approve 52-32 percent. Approval is 82-6 percent among Democrats and 48- 35 percent among independent voters. Republicans disapprove 69-17 percent.

White voters approve 46-41 percent and non-white voters approve 64-18 percent.

There is a hint that McAuliffe is underperforming in the approval numbers relative to the overall satisfaction that Virginians feel toward life in general.

A total of 67 percent of Virginia voters are “very satisfied” or “somewhat satisfied” with the way things are going in the state today, while 32 percent are “somewhat dissatisfied” or “very dissatisfied.”

“The fact that two-thirds of Virginia voters are satisfied with the way things are going in the state probably helps the Democratic side in the governor’s race. But that two-thirds satisfaction translates to only a 51 percent job approval for Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe – solid but not spectacular,” said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.