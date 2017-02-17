 jump to example.com

Poll: Kaine with big leads in early look at 2018 U.S. Senate race

Published Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 8:14 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

tim kaineSen. Tim Kaine has big leads on two possible big-name Republican challengers in an early, early look at his 2018 re-election race.

A new Quinnipiac University poll has Kaine up 57 percent to 36 percent on former GOP presidential nomination candidate Carly Fiorina, and up 56 percent to 36 percent on talk-show host Laura Ingraham.

In both hypothetical matchups, Kaine enjoys substantial leads among female voters. Kaine leads both Fiorina and Ingraham among women 57 percent to 34 percent.

Kaine also has significant leads with independents: with a 54 percent to 32 lead among that subset in a race with Ingraham, and 55 percent to 32 percent in a race with Fiorina.

“There is a certain similarity to how Virginia voters see Republican officials and potential GOP candidates these days. As was evident in the Quinnipiac University poll earlier this week that showed the Democratic candidates for governor were running better than their Republican counterparts, the same pattern holds true for President Donald Trump’s job approval and for an early look at Sen. Tim Kaine’s reelection prospects,” said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

Kaine enjoys solid job approval: with 57 percent approving of his job performance in the U.S. Senate, and 37 percent expressing disapproval. Senior Virginia Sen. Mark Warner has a 58 percent/26 percent split on job approval.

Ingraham has a small net positive favorability: 27 percent to 22 percent, with 51 percent not knowing enough about her to have an opinion. Fiorina has a net negative: with 32 percent holding a positive view, 36 percent having a negative view, and 32 percent not knowing enough to have an opinion.

President Trump is seriously underwater in Virginia: with 38 percent giving him a favorable job approval rating, and 56 percent holding an unfavorable view.

“Both the Trump job approval and the Senate race numbers show the Democratic situation roughly 20 points better off than the GOP,” Brown said. “But it would be foolish to see these numbers at this very early point in the Trump administration as anything but a bad start that may or may not remain the case in the months/years to come.”

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Poll: Kaine with big leads in early look at 2018 U.S. Senate race

Sen. Tim Kaine has big leads on two possible big-name Republican challengers in an early, early look at his 2018 re-election race.

Staunton man arrested in drug sting

A Staunton man is behind bars after being arrested Thursday on multiple drug charges following an investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement.

David Swanson: Understanding Robert E. Lee supporters

A message to those who consider it disgraceful to have a giant statue of Robert E. Lee in the middle of Charlottesville.

Poll: Perriello, Northam tied, both lead GOP contenders for governor

Tom Perriello and Ralph Northam are tied in the race for the Democratic Party nomination for governor.

Report: About a third of Virginia farm workers are immigrants

New data emphasizes the contributions of immigrants to Virginia agriculture and the need for immigration reform.

Reality starting to sink in: Ceiling for this UVA team not as high as we thought

I feel like I just watched an overmatched UVA team lose a game in I don’t know how long.

#12 Duke rallies, tops #14 UVA, 65-55

#12 Duke beat #14 UVA at its own game, holding the Cavs to a season-low in a 65-55 win Wednesday night.

Waynesboro Salvation Army to close thrift store

The Waynesboro Salvation Army announced that its Family Thrift Store on Arch Avenue will close March 31.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Fake news and social media

Chris Graham talks with Virginia Tech professor Mark Orr to learn more about research into the impact of social media on society.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Redistricting reform fails in Virginia House

Chris Graham talks with Brian Cannon from OneVirginia2021 to discuss three redistricting reform bills that failed in the House of Delegates.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 