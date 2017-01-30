Poll: America rooting for Atlanta in Super Bowl

Fifty-three percent of Americans will be rooting for the Atlanta Falcons to win the Super Bowl, according to a poll released on Monday.

Odd what pollsters will ask questions about, eh?

Twenty-seven percent are rooting for the Patriots, according to Public Policy Polling, which has the Pats basically split in terms of favorability – with 43 percent viewing the four-time Super Bowl champs favorably, and 42 percent viewing them unfavorably.

The upstart Falcons, playing in just their second Super Bowl in franchise history, are viewed positively by 55 percent, and unfavorably by 19 percent.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, interestingly, is both the favorite and least favorite quarterback of NFL fans. Twenty-two percent cite Brady as their favorite QB, to 16 percent for Aaron Rodgers, 11 percent for Eli Manning and 10 percent for Dak Prescott.

Brady is also the least favorite QB of 24 percent. Cam Newton is next on that list at 15 percent, with Ben Roethlisberger at 10 percent.

New England is the least favorite team, at 21 percent, to 19 percent for the Dallas Cowboys, who are tied with the Green Bay Packers as the favorite team, at 14 percent each.

But whether or not we like the Pats or Brady, we seem to think they will win on Sunday. Fifty-two percent have the Patriots winning, to 36 percent who think the Falcons will win.