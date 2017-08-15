Police Benevolent Association endorses John Adams for attorney general

The Virginia Police Benevolent Association has endorsed Republican John Adams for attorney general. The PBA previously endorsed Mark Herring for attorney general in 2013.

“We need an attorney general who will take public safety seriously and be a steadfast partner with our members – the thousands of police officers who put their lives on the line each day to keep Virginia safe,” said Joseph Woloszyn, president of the Virginia Police Benevolent Association. “That is why we are supporting John Adams this year. John’s background in public service as a Naval officer and federal prosecutor has prepared him to effectively lead on public safety from the attorney general’s office. We look forward to working closely with him as our next attorney general.”

“Public safety will be my top priority as attorney general,” said John Adams. “We are seeing a dramatic uptick in violent crime, which Virginia’s law enforcement officials are feeling first hand. As attorney general, I will take action to ensure that our law enforcement community has the resources they need to keep Virginia’s children and communities safe.”

The Virginia Police Benevolent Association is composed of more than 4,700 law enforcement officers employed by federal, state, county and municipal governments. This professional association, funded by membership dues and citizen contributions, provides legal, disciplinary and other representation to officers who are members.