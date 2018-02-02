Poetry Out Loud returns to Wayne Theatre

The Wayne Theatre presents Poetry Out Loud on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 1 p.m.

Watch students recite works they selected from an anthology of more than 900 classic and contemporary poems. Judges evaluate student performances on criteria including voice and articulation, evidence of understanding and accuracy.

Admission is free.

Sponsored by Art Works, Poetry Foundation and National Endowment for the Arts.

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in downtown Waynesboro.

For more information, call (540) 943-9999 or visit www.WayneTheatre.org.