Podcast: Antoine Scott talks life in comedy

Published Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017, 3:31 pm

Chris Graham interviews Richmond-based comedian Antoine Scott, who is headlining the Mother’s Day Weekend Bash on Saturday, May 13th at the Jefferson School Heritage Center in Charlottesville.

 

About the Mother’s Day Weekend Bash

The United Nations of Comedy Series presents the MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND COMEDY BASH starring hysterical national comedian, Antoine Scott, on Saturday, May 13th at the Jefferson School Heritage Center. Antoine won a crowd favorite when he featured at the Paramount Theater last Fall and by popular demand, he returns to Charlottesville. With appearances on Bill Bellamy’s, “Who Got Jokes?”, TV One, Showtime at the Apollo and other national programs, Antoine Scott has national recognition and the hilarious comedy to go with it.

The United Nations of Comedy Series has provided the stage for many of today’s most hilarious comedians including, Cocoa Brown, Jay Phillips, Sheng Wang, Funnyman Skiba, Bridget McManus, David Foster, Mike Recine, Emma Willmann, Aaron Berg, Jordan Rock, Erin Foley, Anthony Devito, Brendan Eyre, and many others. Since 2002, the tour has traveled the country with hugely successful shows and has established the reputation of putting out high quality comedy with only national headliners on the bill.

Antoine Scott is not coming alone. As always, two comics will open for the headliner to get you fully warmed up. Come ready to laugh. The venue has beer, wine, and refreshments available. What’s a comedy show without a little spirits?

The series takes place at the Jefferson School Heritage Center located at 233 4th Street, Northwest, Charlottesville, VA 22903. The Heritage Center is directly across the street from Staples in the heart of downtown and has ample free parking. Doors open at 7:30pm and showtime at 8pm.

Tickets are $20 and are available online at unofcomedymay13.eventbrite.com or at Plan 9 Music (Seminole Shopping Plaza 29N) and Mel’s Barber Shop (Dice Street).

Funds from the series supports the non-profit documentary, America’s Darkest Future: The Cost of an Inaccessible Early Childhood Education.

