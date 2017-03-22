 jump to example.com

Platt urges Virginians to tell Congress to oppose Trumpcare

Published Wednesday, Mar. 22, 2017, 8:38 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

susan plattVirginia lieutenant governor candidate Susan Platt urged Virginians to call their members of Congress and urge them to oppose Trumpcare.

Her call comes before tomorrow’s scheduled vote in the House of Representatives.

“Hundreds of thousands of Virginians stand to lose their health coverage if Trumpcare is passed,” said Platt, a candidate for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor. “Yet Republicans in our Congressional delegation plan to support the bill tomorrow. We must urge them to reject Trumpcare and we must hold them accountable if they do not. Representatives Brat, Comstock, Garrett, Griffith, Goodlatte, Taylor, and Wittman need to hear from their constituents today.”

Phone numbers for the offices of these members of Congress are as follows:

  • 1st Congressional District. Rob Wittman (Montross): 804-730-6595
  • 2nd Congressional District. Scott Taylor (Virginia Beach): 202-225-4215
  • 5th Congressional District. Tom Garrett (Buckingham): 434-973-9631
  • 6th Congressional District. Bob Goodlatte (Roanoke): 540-857-2672
  • 7th Congressional District. Dave Brat (Glen Allen): 804-747-4073
  • 9th Congressional District. Morgan Griffith (Salem): 540-381-5671
  • 10th Congressional District. Barbara Comstock (McLean): 703-404-6903

According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, 24 million more Americans would lose their health insurance if Trumpcare is enacted.

“As the next lieutenant governor of Virginia, I don’t want to see our budget burdened because Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress shifted the burden to the Commonwealth,” Platt said. “I don’t want to see older Virginians paying up to half of their incomes on health insurance. I don’t want to see Americans losing access to mental health benefits, family planning, or other critical health care. But this is exactly what will happen if Trumpcare passes.”

Platt praised Democrats in Virginia’s congressional delegation.

“I commend Senators Warner and Kaine, along with Representatives Beyer, Connolly, McEachin, and Scott, for their leadership on opposing Trumpcare,” she said. “It is time for the Republicans to join them.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
#16 UVA baseball defeats Towson, 8-4
Fishburne Military School to lead Key Club International’s District 9B for 14th consecutive year
Thirty former Obama aides endorse Tom Perriello
McAuliffe statement on proposed amendments to coal ash bill
James River Association applauds McAuliffe for amendments to coal ash bill
Top-ranked Shenandoah defeats Bridgewater, 11-5
Shayok, Reuter leave UVA basketball: What it means
UPDATED: Looking ahead at UVA basketball in 2017-2018
Shayok, Reuter leaving UVA men’s basketball program
How to find the right Virginia defensive driving course online
Night of the Superstars show benefits great work being done at UVA Children’s Hospital
Tom Perriello to host live Reddit AMA
Graeme of Thrones comes to Wayne Theatre
Top 5 movies to watch in March 2017
Battle of Waynesboro highlighted in Wayne Theatre speaker series
Democrats call on GOP to take stand against Trumpcare
EMU outslugged by W&L in 11-9 loss
Andy Schmookler: Debate challenge to Bob Goodlatte
Warner, Kaine introduce bill to grant federal recognition to six Indian tribes
David Swanson: Mike Signer-Profile in cowardice
Four homers key 6-3 VMI win over Richmond
Liberty pitching keys 5-1 win over JMU
#16 UVA downs Towson, 3-2
CAPSAW extends Community Needs Assessment
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 