Platt urges Virginians to tell Congress to oppose Trumpcare

Virginia lieutenant governor candidate Susan Platt urged Virginians to call their members of Congress and urge them to oppose Trumpcare.

Her call comes before tomorrow’s scheduled vote in the House of Representatives.

“Hundreds of thousands of Virginians stand to lose their health coverage if Trumpcare is passed,” said Platt, a candidate for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor. “Yet Republicans in our Congressional delegation plan to support the bill tomorrow. We must urge them to reject Trumpcare and we must hold them accountable if they do not. Representatives Brat, Comstock, Garrett, Griffith, Goodlatte, Taylor, and Wittman need to hear from their constituents today.”

Phone numbers for the offices of these members of Congress are as follows:

1st Congressional District. Rob Wittman (Montross): 804-730-6595

2nd Congressional District. Scott Taylor (Virginia Beach): 202-225-4215

5th Congressional District. Tom Garrett (Buckingham): 434-973-9631

6th Congressional District. Bob Goodlatte (Roanoke): 540-857-2672

7th Congressional District. Dave Brat (Glen Allen): 804-747-4073

9th Congressional District. Morgan Griffith (Salem): 540-381-5671

10th Congressional District. Barbara Comstock (McLean): 703-404-6903

According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, 24 million more Americans would lose their health insurance if Trumpcare is enacted.

“As the next lieutenant governor of Virginia, I don’t want to see our budget burdened because Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress shifted the burden to the Commonwealth,” Platt said. “I don’t want to see older Virginians paying up to half of their incomes on health insurance. I don’t want to see Americans losing access to mental health benefits, family planning, or other critical health care. But this is exactly what will happen if Trumpcare passes.”

Platt praised Democrats in Virginia’s congressional delegation.

“I commend Senators Warner and Kaine, along with Representatives Beyer, Connolly, McEachin, and Scott, for their leadership on opposing Trumpcare,” she said. “It is time for the Republicans to join them.”