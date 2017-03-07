Pitt tops Georgia Tech, 61-59
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
A pair of threes by Michael Young and Jamel Artis keyed a late Pitt run in a 61-59 win over Georgia Tech in the first round of the 2017 ACC Tournament on Tuesday.
The jumpers fueled a 10-2 Panthers run that put Pitt up 58-51 with 43 seconds left. Georgia Tech (17-15, 8-11 ACC), needing a win to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive, rallied in the final seconds to cut the lead to one, at 60-59, on a pair of free throws by Josh Okogie with 2.2 seconds left.
Artis made the second of a two-shot foul with 1.4 seconds left, but a long Georgia Tech inbounds pass was fumbled around near midcourt as the final buzzer sounded.
Young scored 17 and Artis had 11 to go with nine rebounds for Pitt (16-16, 5-14 ACC), which advances to the second round to play #6 seed UVA on Wednesday.
Tadric Jackson led the Yellow Jackets with 17 points, but was just 8-of-21 from the floor. Ben Lammers had six points and 15 rebounds for Tech, which is likely now NIT-bound.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion