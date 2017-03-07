Pitt tops Georgia Tech, 61-59

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

A pair of threes by Michael Young and Jamel Artis keyed a late Pitt run in a 61-59 win over Georgia Tech in the first round of the 2017 ACC Tournament on Tuesday.

The jumpers fueled a 10-2 Panthers run that put Pitt up 58-51 with 43 seconds left. Georgia Tech (17-15, 8-11 ACC), needing a win to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive, rallied in the final seconds to cut the lead to one, at 60-59, on a pair of free throws by Josh Okogie with 2.2 seconds left.

Artis made the second of a two-shot foul with 1.4 seconds left, but a long Georgia Tech inbounds pass was fumbled around near midcourt as the final buzzer sounded.

Young scored 17 and Artis had 11 to go with nine rebounds for Pitt (16-16, 5-14 ACC), which advances to the second round to play #6 seed UVA on Wednesday.

Tadric Jackson led the Yellow Jackets with 17 points, but was just 8-of-21 from the floor. Ben Lammers had six points and 15 rebounds for Tech, which is likely now NIT-bound.