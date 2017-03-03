Pitching propels Liberty past Bryant, 4-1

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Behind solid mound performances by Evan Mitchell, Zander Clouse and Jack DeGroat, the Liberty Flames defeated the Bryant Bulldogs, 4-1, Friday afternoon at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

In the first of a three-game weekend series between the two teams, the Flames’ trio combined to allowed one run on six hits, striking out nine.

Reliever Zander Clouse, the second pitcher on the day for Liberty, moved to 1-0, scattering four hits over four innings of work. He struck out a career-high five batters and walked one. DeGroat followed with a scoreless ninth for his second save of the year.

Mitchell, who drew the start for the Flames, pitched the first four innings, giving up one run on two hits. He struck out three and walked four.

Liberty moves to 6-3 on the year. Bryant drops to 2-6. The contest begins a 12-game homestand for the Flames, the second longest in program history.

A home run gave visiting Bryant a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. With two outs, catcher Mickey Gasper lined a 1-1 pitch into the right field bullpen to give the visitors the early edge.

Liberty took advantage of the Bulldogs’ 2016 All-America right-hander James Karinchak to even the contest in the home half of the third. With one out, designated hitter D.J. Artis and catcher Matt Allen drew back-to-back walks. Two batters later, Karinchak hit right fielder Will Shepherd with a pitch to load the bases with one out. Left fielder Jake Barbee then walked to force in Artis and knot the game at 1-1.

A three-run Liberty fifth proved to be the difference in the contest. First baseman Sammy Taormina drew a one-out walk to open the inning against Bryant reliever Vito Morgese. Shepherd then singled past the third base bag, moving Taormina to second.

Two batters later, third baseman Dylan Allen walked to load the bases and the Flames pushed across their first run of the inning, when center fielder Jonathan Embry walked. Second baseman Andrew Kowalo followed with a single back through the middle of the diamond to plate two runs and give Liberty what proved to be the final score of 4-1.

Bryant’s Morgese drops to 1-2 on the year. The second of four Bulldogs to pitch in the contest, he gave up three runs on two hits in one inning of relief. He struck out two and walked three.

Liberty had four hits in the contest. Bryant collected six. There were no errors.

Up Next: Bryant and Liberty will square off in the second contest of their three-game series, tomorrow at Liberty Baseball Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.