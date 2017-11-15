On pipelines, will Terry McAuliffe side with Virginia, or with Donald Trump?

By Jonathan Sokolow

Terry McAuliffe’s environmental record has been called “abysmal“ and “marred by contradictions and empty rhetoric. True, the outgoing governor just attended a climate conference in Germany – there are plenty of photos on his twitter feed – and he committed Virginia to a worldwide climate change coalition.

But this photo op had one purpose: to manage McAuliffe’s legacy. Virginia was the last of 180 jurisdictions to join the group, formed in 2015 , while McAuliffe was busy cheerleading the massive 600 mile, $5.5 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP) and the 300 mile, $3.5 billion Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP). Together these pipelines would produce greenhouse gases equivalent to 45 coal fired plants, more than doubling Virginia’s carbon footprint, committing Virginia to decades of dependence on methane gas while retarding clean energy job growth. Not much to write home about, especially in a future Democratic primary.

McAuliffe has one chance to change that. From December 6 -12, Virginia’s Water Control Board will hold public hearings on the pipelines. The seven citizen Board members, all McAuliffe appointees, are free to accept or reject a still secret recommendation from McAuliffe’s Department of Environmental Quality. Environmental groups are gearing up for the hearings and a massive “Water is Life Rally and Concert in Richmond on December 2.

The pipeline decision will be McAuliffe’s legacy. If he chooses wrong, he will be firmly on the side of Donald Trump.

Because Trump, like McAuliffe, is a pipeline cheerleader, so much so that in January he listed the ACP as one of his “Top 50” domestic priorities. Trump even claimed the permitting process was “done,” although no permits had been issued. Is anyone surprised?

Pressure on Virginia’s DEQ has been relentless: a public letter from organizations representing tens of thousands of Virginians; a 150 mile hike, dubbed “Walking the Line into the Heart of Virginia,” to highlight the damage the ACP would cause to some of the most pristine parts of Virginia; a packed protest at Buckingham County’s Union Hill Baptist Church, drawing attention to a mammoth compressor station that Dominion Energy proposes to build in the heart an historic 85% African American community; public hearings where speakers were overwhelmingly anti-pipeline; a flotilla down the James River; two days of protests, vigils and arrests at Virginia DEQ offices; and opposition from county commissioners as well as the city council and mayor of Staunton, among many others.

Federal appeals courts recently stopped three pipelines, including the $1 billion Constitution and Millennium pipelines in New York and the Sabal Trail Pipeline in Florida. And in a potential gamechanger, the federal appeals court in D.C. held that FERC is required to consider the negative effects of releasing and burning of methane.

Meanwhile, West Virginia revoked its previous approval of the MVP (before giving up it’s review power altogether), exposing the same defects as the MVP permit application in Virginia, including, most significantly, failure to perform a stream by stream “antidegradation analysis.” North Carolina’s DEQ twice rejected pipeline plans that failed “to ensure that downstream water quality is protected.”

Dominion, Virginia’s shadow government, responded by asking a newly reconstituted three member Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, dominated by two new Trump appointees, to hurry up. They did, approving both the ACP and the MVP, over the strong dissent of the only Democrat on the panel, who wrote: “I cannot conclude that either of these projects as proposed is in the public interest.”

Senator Tim Kaine blasted the “very suspicious circumstances” surrounding the FERC decision and he praised the “stinging” dissent. Kaine also sent an unmistakable message to pipeline opponents: “If you do not like this decision there are other agencies that still have to weigh in. If you are active about this, please do not stop your activism.”

Terry McAuliffe sent his own unmistakable message: he appeared on a right wing radio talk show – hosted by Donald Trump’s former state co-chair – to praise the Trump appointees for their action. Shortly thereafter, MVP filed condemnation proceedings against 300 landowners.

Senator Kaine was right – and he has company. Leaders from both parties have spoken out against DEQ’s faulty review process. Thirteen newly elected delegates to the Virginia House, plus Lieutenant Governor Elect Justin Fairfax, oppose the pipelines and signed the Activate Virginia pledge rejecting political donations from Dominion.

The question for Terry McAuliffe, like the science against these pipelines, is as clear as a mountain stream.

Which side are you on?

Jonathan Sokolow is a writer and healthcare attorney living in Fairfax County. He spent more than 20 years working to defend pension and health rights for retired coal miners in southwest Virginia and throughout Appalachia and is the author of several articles on the law and politics of the pipeline debate in Virginia..