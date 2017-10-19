Petition asks Charlottesville to keep weapons out of rallies

A new petition, signed by over 8,000 people and just sent to Charlottesville’s City Council, asks Charlottesville to keep weapons out of rallies.

The petition, found at diy.rootsaction.org/p/ cville, reads:

“Make clear that in permits for any rallies in public spaces in Charlottesville, guns, knives, and sticks shall not be allowed.”

In addition, over 10,000 people have now signed a second petition in favor of creating a peace memorial in Charlottesville.

This petition, found at bit.ly/cvillepeacepole , reads: