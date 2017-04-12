 jump to example.com

Perriello would propose constitutional amendment to protect woman’s right to choose

Published Wednesday, Apr. 12, 2017, 1:45 pm

Tom Perriello, Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia, said today that as governor he would propose in his first legislative session a constitutional amendment in Virginia to guarantee and safeguard a woman’s right to choose.

tom perrielloThis measure, similar to one recently proposed in New York, would protect abortion rights in Virginia in the face of threats by a hostile conservative Supreme Court and Republicans in Washington and Richmond. While Roe v. Wade remains the law of the land, this proposal would guarantee reproductive choice at the state level, safeguarding this fundamental right for women against any potential future threats.

“Now that Neil Gorsuch has joined George W. Bush appointees John Roberts and Samuel Alito, as well as Clarence Thomas, on the Supreme Court, we are one vacancy away from Roe v. Wade being fundamentally threatened. In the face of threats at the federal level, states must act,” Perriello said. “This constitutional amendment would ensure that a woman’s right to choose is safeguarded here in Virginia, protecting women in the Commonwealth from any future attacks on this fundamental right.”

In January, Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York announced he would introduce a constitutional amendment guaranteeing reproductive choice at a rally in support of Planned Parenthood in Albany.

In Congress, Perriello opposed Republican attempts to defund Planned Parenthood and to bar the District of Columbia from using its own money to pay for abortion services. He also fought for pre- and post-natal care and maternity care to be included as essential benefits under the Affordable Care Act. At the Center for American Progress, Perriello oversaw efforts to advocate against TRAP laws that limit access to reproductive health services and raised funds for NARAL Pro-Choice America.

“Now is the time to be proactive and affirmative in protecting and expanding women’s access to affordable health care,” Perriello added. “We should be on offense, not defense.”

In his campaign, Perriello has pledged to oppose any effort by state Republicans to restrict or defund Planned Parenthood. He has also vowed to protect women’s rights and expand women’s access to health care by working to roll back harmful restrictions on the right to choose and on abortion providers in Virginia, oppose a 20-week abortion ban, make contraception more readily available, and ensure abortion care is safe, compassionate and accessible for women when they need it.

