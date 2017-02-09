Perriello challenges Dominion to offer next generation solutions
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
Democrat gubernatorial nomination candidate Tom Perriello is challenging Dominion Resources to offer better clean energy, job-creating solutions than the pair of controversial pipelines currently in the works.
A press statement from the Perriello campaign accused Dominion of mischaracterizing the candidate’s position and misleading Virginians on the true costs and benefits of their pipeline project relative to more efficient alternatives.
“I know Dominion is full of smart, dedicated people, but I’m still waiting for answers on why they’re focused on a pipeline instead of practical solutions that cost less and create more Virginia jobs,” Perriello said.
“Denying innovation won’t create the jobs of the future and won’t protect Virginia workers and ratepayers. Let’s bring better ideas to the table, including how to align rules to incentivize efficiency instead of waste billions on outdated ideas.” and rules to efficiency. Virginians deserve that.”
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion