Perriello challenges Dominion to offer next generation solutions

Democrat gubernatorial nomination candidate Tom Perriello is challenging Dominion Resources to offer better clean energy, job-creating solutions than the pair of controversial pipelines currently in the works.

A press statement from the Perriello campaign accused Dominion of mischaracterizing the candidate’s position and misleading Virginians on the true costs and benefits of their pipeline project relative to more efficient alternatives.

“I know Dominion is full of smart, dedicated people, but I’m still waiting for answers on why they’re focused on a pipeline instead of practical solutions that cost less and create more Virginia jobs,” Perriello said.

“Denying innovation won’t create the jobs of the future and won’t protect Virginia workers and ratepayers. Let’s bring better ideas to the table, including how to align rules to incentivize efficiency instead of waste billions on outdated ideas.” and rules to efficiency. Virginians deserve that.”