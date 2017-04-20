 jump to example.com

Perrantes named to VaSID first team

Published Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017, 6:43 pm

london perrantesVirginia’s London Perrantes (Los Angeles) was honored by the Virginia Sports Information Directors Association (VaSID) on Thursday (April 20).

Perrantes was named VaSID All-State First Team after leading No. 24 Virginia to a 23-11 record and fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017. Perrantes, who earned All-ACC second-team honors, averaged a team-high 12.7 points and 3.8 assists.

Perrantes finished his UVA career ranked first all-time in starts (134), games (138) and minutes (4,425), second in 3-point percentage (40.9%), fourth in most wins played (108) and assists (569), fifth in free throw percentage (81.2%), sixth in 3-pointers (211), 10th in minutes per game (32.1 mpg) and 33rd in points (1,225).

T.J. Cline of the University of Richmond was named Player of the Year, Virginia Tech head coach Buzz Williams earned Coach of the Year honors and De’Monte Buckingham of Richmond was tabbed as the Rookie of the Year.

Named to the VaSID All-State first team along with Cline and Perrantes were Daniel Dixon (William & Mary), JeQuan Lewis (VCU) and Marquise Moore (George Mason).

The VaSID All-State second team is composed of Omar Prewitt (William & Mary), Jonathan Wade (Norfolk State), Zach LeDay and Seth Allen of Virginia Tech, and Ed Polite, Jr. from Radford University.

 

2016-17 VASID University Division All-State Men’s Basketball Teams

VaSID All-State First Team

  • T.J. Cline (Richmond)
  • Daniel Dixon (William & Mary)
  • JeQuan Lewis (VCU)
  • London Perrantes (Virginia)
  • Marquise Moore (George Mason)

VaSID All-State Second Team

  • Omar Prewitt (William & Mary)
  • Jonathan Wade (Norfolk State)
  • Zach LeDay (Virginia Tech)
  • Seth Allen (Virginia Tech)
  • Ed Polite, Jr. (Radford)

Player of the Year

  • T.J. Cline (Richmond)

Coach of the Year

  • Buzz Williams (Virginia Tech)

Rookie of the Year

  • De’Monte Buckingham (Richmond)
