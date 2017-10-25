Pedestrian killed in Fluvanna County crash

Shortly before 7:30 p.m.on Monday (Oct. 23), Trooper K.C. Anderson was called to a pedestrian fatality in Fluvanna County.
A 2000 Ford F-150 pick-up truck was traveling southbound in the 3100 block of Kents Store Way (Route 630) when it crested a hill and struck a pedestrian standing in the roadway.
The pedestrian – Alan C. Hood, 57, of Kents Store, Va. – was crossing the rural two-lane highway at the time of the crash. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.
No charges are expected. The crash remains under investigation.
