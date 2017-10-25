 jump to example.com
 

Pedestrian killed in Fluvanna County crash

Published Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 6:36 pm

policeShortly before 7:30 p.m. on Monday (Oct. 23), Trooper K.C. Anderson was called to a pedestrian fatality in Fluvanna County.

A 2000 Ford F-150 pick-up truck was traveling southbound in the 3100 block of Kents Store Way (Route 630) when it crested a hill and struck a pedestrian standing  in the roadway.

The pedestrian – Alan C. Hood, 57, of Kents Store, Va. – was crossing the rural two-lane highway at the time of the crash. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

No charges are expected. The crash remains under investigation.

Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want to

You can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.

Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialists

Augusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.

1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFP

Augusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.

Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500

Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

 
 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Waynesboro Police ask for help ID’g shoplifting suspect
Waynesboro Police: Beware of new IRS scam
McAuliffe to attend United Nations Climate Change Conference
Herring reaches settlement with Internet lender
Sen. Warner on pilot program to loosen drone restrictions
ACC Operation Basketball: Isaiah Wilkins, Devon Hall talk UVA basketball
ACC Operation Basketball: UVA coach Tony Bennett
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA-Pitt Preview