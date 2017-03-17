 jump to example.com

Peanuts expected to be on the rise in 2017

Published Friday, Mar. 17, 2017, 7:13 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

peanutsPlantings of Virginia peanuts have been on the decline, but for the first time in several years industry analysts expect that to change.

“I think peanuts should be up in the state of Virginia this year,” noted Dell Cotton, executive secretary of the Virginia Peanut Growers Association. “I’m guessing growers will plant about 10 to 15 percent more acres this year.”

That would be an increase of 2,000 to 2,500 acres, based on the 20,000 acres planted in 2016, Cotton said.

Peanuts are still a favorite crop for many farm families in Southeast Virginia, said Gary Cross, Southampton County Farm Bureau president and a longtime peanut grower.

“There’s an emotional appeal to young men and women coming home to the farm,” Cross said. “They’re interested in growing peanuts, and it doesn’t hurt that the price of the commodity is helping a little bit, giving us a little boost when other commodity prices are down.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest figures indicate peanuts were raised on 19,000 acres in Virginia in 2015. Yields were moderate, with about 3,850 pounds per acre. Total production was 73.2 million pounds that year.

Balancing supply and demand is a tricky thing for growers, Cotton explained. Peanut yields increase dramatically when growers have good weather, and too many peanuts means the world price plummets. But this could be the year when everything comes together.

“Fortunately we’re hitting a spot where we’re kind of short on peanuts, so the peanuts are needed this year. That’s not always the case,” Cotton explained. “Hopefully we’ll have big yields; they’ve been down the past two years.

“All of the excess peanuts … pretty much went to China to be crushed for oil,” he continued. “Consumption has been up, and supplies that we have are lower. We’ve had two bad years just in Virginia and North Carolina because of hurricanes, so a combination of all those factors makes the cupboard a little bit bare.”

Southampton County farmers are the state’s top peanut producers, with 7,400 acres harvested in 2015. That’s more than twice the number grown by farmers in the second-largest peanut-producing locality, Isle of Wight County.

Discussion
 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 