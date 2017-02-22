Pavement patching scheduled on Rio Road East

The Virginia Department of Transportation is working across Albemarle and surrounding counties to patch aged pavement.

This Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., crews will patch pavement on Route 631 (Rio Road East) between the Charlottesville city limits and Route 1481 (Pen Park Lane).

Rio Road East will be reduced to one lane and traffic will be flagged around the work zone. Motorists should obey traffic controls and expect potential delays.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

Local updates are also posted toTwitter.com/VaDOTCulp.