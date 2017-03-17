Paul Wesolowski named COO of VCU Health System Hospitals

After an extensive national search, Paul Wesolowski has been named chief operating officer of VCU Hospitals effective March 12. Wesolowski succeeds Deborah Davis who was named CEO of VCU Health System Hospitals and Clinics last year.

“Paul’s leadership and performance as vice president of professional services at VCU Health System has been exemplary,” Davis said in a statement to the VCU Health community. “His extensive experience and industry knowledge is the right fit for VCU to continue building health care for the future.”

Wesolowski joined VCU Health System in 2012. Under his leadership, VCU established a joint venture with Sheltering Arms for a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital; implemented a new pharmacy outpatient billing software system, which increased revenue capture and decreased drug acquisition costs; created a specialty pharmacy program; and became the first Joint Commission accredited Comprehensive Stroke Center in the state of Virginia.

Prior to joining VCU Health, Wesolowski served in executive leadership roles at distinguished medical centers across the country including UMASS Memorial Health Care, The Rehab Institute of Chicago and Geisinger Health System.

As COO, Wesolowski will be responsible for operational planning, policy establishment and overall management of the hospital, including administration, financial operations, patient care services, support services, clinical services, and medical affairs.

“I am honored to lead and work alongside all the outstanding people at VCU,” said Wesolowski. “There is no time more exciting than now to be in health care. VCU Health is planning for the future and meeting the needs of the people and communities we serve by design. I am thrilled to be in a role that allows me to continue helping navigate the ever changing health care environment in a way that improves the lives of everyone we serve in Central Virginia and beyond.”

Wesolowski holds a Master of Business Administration from Saint Francis University and a bachelor’s degree in Hotel, Restaurant and Institutional Management from The Pennsylvania State University.