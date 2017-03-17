 jump to example.com

Paul Wesolowski named COO of VCU Health System Hospitals

Published Friday, Mar. 17, 2017, 2:17 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

vcuAfter an extensive national search, Paul Wesolowski has been named chief operating officer of VCU Hospitals effective March 12. Wesolowski succeeds Deborah Davis who was named CEO of VCU Health System Hospitals and Clinics last year.

“Paul’s leadership and performance as vice president of professional services at VCU Health System has been exemplary,” Davis said in a statement to the VCU Health community. “His extensive experience and industry knowledge is the right fit for VCU to continue building health care for the future.”

Wesolowski joined VCU Health System in 2012. Under his leadership, VCU established a joint venture with Sheltering Arms for a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital; implemented a new pharmacy outpatient billing software system, which increased revenue capture and decreased drug acquisition costs; created a specialty pharmacy program; and became the first Joint Commission accredited Comprehensive Stroke Center in the state of Virginia.

Prior to joining VCU Health, Wesolowski served in executive leadership roles at distinguished medical centers across the country including UMASS Memorial Health Care, The Rehab Institute of Chicago and Geisinger Health System.

As COO, Wesolowski will be responsible for operational planning, policy establishment and overall management of the hospital, including administration, financial operations, patient care services, support services, clinical services, and medical affairs.

“I am honored to lead and work alongside all the outstanding people at VCU,” said Wesolowski. “There is no time more exciting than now to be in health care. VCU Health is planning for the future and meeting the needs of the people and communities we serve by design. I am thrilled to be in a role that allows me to continue helping navigate the ever changing health care environment in a way that improves the lives of everyone we serve in Central Virginia and beyond.”

Wesolowski holds a Master of Business Administration from Saint Francis University and a bachelor’s degree in Hotel, Restaurant and Institutional Management from The Pennsylvania State University.

Discussion
 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 