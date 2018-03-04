Park and ride lot at Exit 240 off Interstate 81 closed March 6-7

The Park & Ride lot along Route 257 (Friedens Church Road) in Rockingham County is scheduled to close from 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, through 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 7. The 38-space lot is located just west of the Interstate 81 interchange at exit 240 in the Mount Crawford area.

The Park & Ride closure is for tree and brush removal and other needed maintenance. All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.





