Park Properties Management Company’s residents receive NAHMA’s Education Foundation Scholarship

Published Saturday, Sep. 2, 2017, 12:00 am

Park Properties Management Company is honoring two student residents living at the Treesdale community in Charlottesville as they were each one of 130 selected to receive this year’s scholarship grants from the National Affordable Housing Management Association’s Education Foundation.

newspaperThe NAHMA Educational Foundation’s mission to assist residents of affordable housing as they strive to enhance their lives, job opportunities and futures is evident through such grant opportunities.

One of these grant recipients Phoebe Jarmon, a junior majoring in psychology, recognizes how her home life has helped to shape her determination in pursuing her academic career. Taking care of college applications with ease, she received acceptance letters from five of the schools she applied to and selected Radford University for her undergraduate studies.

As one the first members of the Park Properties’ Treesdale community, her mother Staci Jarmon understands the importance of college explaining that “my father stressed it, and he always said it’s not for everybody; but for my children, it seems to be for them – so far it’s working.”

Phoebe mentions that seeing how hard her single mother works has helped to instill such an independent drive, boasting that “she gets things done, capital D-O-N-E” both in her personal life and in her career as a finance generalist at the University of Virginia. This attitude helps her face any unforeseen obstacles she may encounter, knowing that life doesn’t always follow a direct path and she might have to “scratch everything and make a new ten-year plan.”

Phoebe’s future goals to achieve her doctorate degree and become a clinical psychologist seems to be the natural progression for her, as her mother explains she is like a counselor to all of her friends and family, even calling “first dibs on the couch.”

Phoebe’s passion and ambition are as apparent as the bond between her and her mother, and the Treesdale community is honored to have both as members.

Among hosting monthly resident events, one of the focuses of the Park Properties company is to provide residents with opportunities and support for the enhancement of their daily lives. As a part of the Park
advantage, our company shared the news of this NAHMA Education Foundation scholarship to help further develop the academic careers of the student residents.

Park Properties also recognizes another Treesdale community student resident, Emma Umberger, for also achieving this scholarship grant. She graduated with honors from Albemarle High School in June 2017 and is majoring in graphic design at Virginia Commonwealth University. Both parents, Heather Wetzel and Rob Umberger of Charlottesville, VA. Are extremely proud of her accomplishments.

