Paramount Theater to screen The Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Paramount Theater presents the most interactive, eclectic, prop-filled evening of the year, The Rocky Horror Picture Show [R], on Saturday, October 28, at 9 p.m.

A humorous tribute to science fiction and horror B movies starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, and Barry Bostwick, The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) is a musical comedy horror film directed by Jim Sharman. The screenplay was based on the 1973 musical stage production, The Rocky Horror Show.

Either ripped to shreds or ignored completely by critics, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has become huge cult favorite over the nearly 40 years since its release, becoming the poster child for the “sing-along movie,” with audiences coming in costume and delivering lines along with the characters up on the screen. Patrons are encouraged to dress in Rocky Horror fashion for the costume contest prior to the film!

Tickets for this event are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 434.979.1333, online at www.theparamount.net, or in person Monday-Friday from 10AM-2PM at 215 East Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902. Prop bags will also be available for purchase.