Paramount Theater presents Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra

Published Sunday, Jul. 30, 2017, 7:23 am

The Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra will present its thrilling Symphonic Masquerade and eighth annual fundraising pops concert at The Paramount Theater on Friday, October 27 at 7:30PM.

waynesboro symphony orchestraAfter last year’s successful and exciting program of An Evening at the Oscars, director Peter Wilson is preparing An Evening Among the Stars! featuring selections from Holst’s The Planets, excerpts from the motion pictures Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial as well as music featured in the saga films, Star Trek and Star Wars and other “celestial” pieces.

This promises to be a delightful and star-studded event.

Tickets for this event are on sale now and can be purchased at www.theparamount.net, by phone at 434-979-1333, or in person at the Box Office.

