Paramount Theater to host Heather Heyer memorial service
Published Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 3:17 pm
Front Page » Events » Paramount Theater to host Heather Heyer memorial service
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Paramount Theater will be hosting a memorial service for Heather Heyer on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Doors will open at 10 a.m.
The family has asked that attendees wear purple, Heather’s favorite color, in honor of her memory.
No tickets will be required for entry; it will be on a first come, first serve basis.
The theater has made arrangements for overflow attendees to view the service via livestream with details being released the day of event.
Attendees are asked to not bring any posters or signs as well as no food or drink. Backpacks will be subject to search. No firearms will be permitted into the building.
For the most up to date information, go online to www.theparamount.net.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion