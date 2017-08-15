 jump to example.com

Paramount Theater to host Heather Heyer memorial service

Published Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 3:17 pm

The Paramount Theater will be hosting a memorial service for Heather Heyer on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

paramount heather heyerThe family has asked that attendees wear purple, Heather’s favorite color, in honor of her memory.

No tickets will be required for entry; it will be on a first come, first serve basis.

The theater has made arrangements for overflow attendees to view the service via livestream with details being released the day of event.

Attendees are asked to not bring any posters or signs as well as no food or drink. Backpacks will be subject to search. No firearms will be permitted into the building.

For the most up to date information, go online to www.theparamount.net.

