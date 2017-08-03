 jump to example.com

Paramount Theater announces shows with Scotty McCreery, Kellie Pickler

Published Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 7:06 am

The Paramount Theater presents two country performances live on stage this Fall-Winter season, including singer/songwriter Scotty McCreery on Saturday, September 23, and Lynchburg native Phil Vassar joins Kellie Pickler for “A Christmas Tour” on Saturday, December 23.

the paramountTickets for these events are on sale on Friday, August 4 at 10:00AM for Star Circle Members; Monday, August 7 at 10:00AM for Paramount Members, and Wednesday, August 9 for the public.

Tickets can be purchased at theparamount.net, by phone at 434-979-1333, or in person at the Box Office.

McCreery returns for his second appearance at The Paramount following his hit new single, “Five More Minutes”. McCreery burst onto the national music scene in 2011 at age 17, quickly establishing himself as one of country music’s hottest new stars. Now in his early twenties, the talented singer/songwriter has album sales approaching 3 million, and received both Platinum and Gold album certifications, debuted three consecutive albums at No. 1 on a Billboard chart, and achieved one Gold and three Platinum-certified singles as well as two Top Ten hits.

Vassar returns to The Paramount with American Idol contestant Kellie Pickler on their first joint tour! Don’t miss this live holiday event in support of their new original holiday single, “The Naughty List”!

Phil Vassar’s incisive, soulful lyrics and infectious melodies captures audiences of all ages. Phil has a strong social media fan base with followers spanning 45+ countries on 6 continents. His fans love his energetic shows and keep coming back for more as no two shows are ever alike.

Kellie Pickler grew up immersed in country music in the small town of Albemarle, North Carolina with the words of Tammy Wynette, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton shaping her musical footing. At the age of 19, she gained fame as a contestant on the fifth season of “American Idol.” In 2006, she signed with 19 Recordings/BNA Records and released her debut album, Small Town Girl.

