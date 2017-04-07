 jump to example.com

Pannone shines, but late rally beats Hillcats, 2-1

Published Friday, Apr. 7, 2017, 11:35 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

lynchburg hillcatsThomas Pannone retired 14 straight Pelicans hitters and struck out eight in five innings while not allowing a hit. However, Myrtle Beach pushed across a run in the eighth to tie the game and another in the ninth to ultimately top the Lynchburg Hillcats Friday night at City Stadium, 2-1.

The left-handed starter walked two of the first three batters he faced but shut down the Pelicans after that. Pannone set down 14 consecutive batters to close out his outing, which ended after 80 pitches through five frames. He struck out five in a row at one point and did not surrender a hit for the entire evening.

Lynchburg claimed its first lead of the season with an unearned run in the fifth inning. Yonathan Mendoza reached on an error to open the stanza and stole second base to move into scoring position. With two outs, Anthony Miller drove him in with a line-drive single to right field.

Myrtle Beach tied the game without the luxury of a base hit in the eighth. A pair of walks put two runners aboard, and a fielder’s choice advanced the lead runner to third. With two outs, a wild pitch allowed Jesse Hodges to cross the plate and even the score, 1-all.

The Pelicans took the lead in the ninth. P.J. Higgins led off with a single, and Eddy Martinez walked. A passed ball moved both runners up 90 feet, and a fielder’s choice drove in Higgins to give Myrtle Beach a 2-1 win.

James Norwood (1-0) tossed two scoreless innings to earn the victory, and Kieran Lovegrove (0-1) took the loss. Thomas Hatch did not factor into the decision despite only conceding one hit and an unearned run in five innings for his professional debut with the Pelicans.

The Hillcats will go for their first win of the season Saturday night at 6 p.m. It’s the first Sparkling Saturday, featuring postgame fireworks presented by Pepsi. The Indians’ top pitching prospect Triston McKenzie will start for Lynchburg against Justin Steele.Gates open at 5 p.m., and the game can be heard live on www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Senators to DHS: Don’t fund campaign promises through cuts to security programs
Citizens call on FERC to slow down Atlantic Coast Pipeline approval process
Northam campaign highlights support from Women’s March organizer
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: April 10-14
Herring joins amicus brief opposing efforts to defund Planned Parenthood
Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation kicks off in Charlottesville
VMI holds off Wofford in series opener, 4-3
Big home run looms large: P-Nats fall, 6-2
Goats get even with Squirrels behind Wynkoop
No. 18 UVA opens weekend set with 12-1 win over Pitt
Signal activation at Route 250/151 in Nelson County rescheduled
Northam, Perriello announce debates, joint appearances
Five online companies that are making your finances easier
Selfie reported: UVA athletics announces NCAA violations
Daniella Pappas named new VMI assistant women’s soccer coach
Senators renew legislation to combat sexual assault on college campuses
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 